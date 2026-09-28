FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Bloodbath In Sensex, Nifty & LPU Mall Looted'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Lovlina Borgohain Assured Of Another Asian Games Medal After 5-0 Win Over South Korea’s Seong Suyeon 5-0

Borgohain was aggressive from the get go and now is assured of a place on the podium. The Assamese pugilist had won the silver in Hanzghou in 2023. (Read more...)

Asian Games: Lovlina Borgohain confirms a medal after winning the women's 75kg quarterfinal against Seong Suyeon. She won the bout by a unanimous decision of 5-0 to progress to the semis pic.twitter.com/JNMnLegmgn — IANS (@ians_india) September 28, 2026

2. Sensex Falls Over 1,000 Points, Nifty Drops Below 22,900 As Oil Prices And Global Yields Hit Markets

Indian equity markets witnessed a sharp decline as Sensex and Nifty fell over 1.4% amid rising crude oil prices and higher global bond yields. (Read more...)

Sensex And Nifty Slip At The Opening Bell |

3. 'Starkly Underline A Systematic Failure': Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Delhi-NCR Sexual Assault Cases

The Supreme Court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of a series of sexual assault cases in Delhi-NCR, including incidents involving minors. (Read more...)

Students hold placards during a protest at Kamala Nehru College, in New Delhi on Friday. | ANI

4. Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2026: 192 Mobile Phones Stolen Amid Massive Crowd; 18 Thieves Held, Including Women & Minor

Police also registered 10 cases involving phone and chain theft. (Read more...)

5. 'Free Mein Shopping Done': LPU Students Seen Allegedly Looting, Vandalising Uni Mall Amid Protests; VIDEO

Videos allegedly showing people looting shops, eating food and vandalising property at Lovely Professional University’s Uni Mall have gone viral amid violent protests in Phagwara. (Read more...)

The issue is very real . A girl was assaulted / raped inside the LPU campus hostel but these absolute lowlifes used it as an excuse to literally loot and destroy the campus and now the actual tragedy is getting buried and deflected for a vandalism issue . Idiots pic.twitter.com/BewgdR1aMJ — Naman Rana (@NamanRana28) September 27, 2026

6. Sahil Wakode's Parents To Begin Hunger Strike At Azad Maidan Today As IIT Bombay Probe Panel Gets 1-Week Extension

The development comes as IIT Bombay granted its 10-member inquiry committee another week to probe the student's death. (Read more...)

7. How Every Step Of The Home Loan Process Affects The Rate You're Offered

The interest rate you get isn't fixed until sanction. Here's how each stage of the home loan process — from eligibility to documentation — shapes it. (Read more...)

Understanding home loan | Representational Image

8. 'Keep Kids In School & Get Them Using AI': Nvidia's Jensen Huang To Parents

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang advised children to continue their education and learn how to use AI rather than fear it. (Read more...)

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang | File Pic

9. Xi Jinping And Peng Liyuan: The Story Behind China’s Most High-Profile Political Couple

They married in 1987, when Xi was still building his political career and Peng was already a well-known performer in China. (Read more...)

The President and First Lady visit the National Archives with President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan



September 25, 2026

🇺🇸🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/ePngA2ExZn — Office of the First Lady (@FirstLadyOffice) September 27, 2026

10. '5 Days Passed...': Sabrina Carpenter In SHOCK As Madonna Reveals Her Team Didn't Respond When She Reached Out About Collab At VMAs- VIDEO

Carpenter was stunned by the revelation and joked about her team backstage before adding, “Direct line to me is always the best way to get in contact.” (Read more...)