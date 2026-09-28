Xi Jinping And Peng Liyuan: The Story Behind China’s Most High-Profile Political Couple | X/ ANI

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who visited the United States on September 23 for a three-day visit, was spotted with his wife, Peng Liyuan. Among the highlights of Xi and Trump’s meeting, his carpet welcome by the US, or Ivanka Trump wearing a Chinese dress, there was another thing that made the headline, and that’s none other than China’s First Lady – Peng Liyuan. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan are among the country's most recognisable public figures. While Xi is known globally for his political career and leadership of China, Peng has built a prominent identity of her own as a celebrated singer and public figure.

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President Xi and Peng Liyuan grab attention

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in the United States on Wednesday, September 24, 2026, with his wife Peng Liyuan, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the ministry’s protocol chief Hong Lei, and other Chinese delegation members for a high-profile, three-day state visit focused on bilateral talks regarding trade, artificial intelligence, and international relations.

The cameras that were capturing President Xi's arrival at Joint Base Andrews, his red carpet welcome, meeting with President Trump and the First Lady of America, gala dinner, and Ivanka Trump welcoming Xi by wearing a Chinese designer dress. However, there was one more thing that became one of the major highlights: Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan. Let's take a look at their chemistry and the story behind China’s most high-profile political couple.

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A blind date in 1986

According to reports, Xi and Peng were introduced by common friends around 1986. A rather typical blind-date arrangement that resulted in one of the more unconventional marriages in contemporary political history. They married in 1987, when Xi was still building his political career and Peng was already a well-known performer in China. Born in 1952 in Shaanxi, Xi joined the Communist Party as a young man and gradually rose through various administrative and political positions. He became General Secretary of the Communist Party of China in 2012 and President of China in 2013.

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About Peng Liyuan

Peng was born in 1962 in Shandong province into a family with artistic heritage. Her mother was a performer in Chinese opera, and Peng built a career as a folk and soprano vocalist. She became particularly famous for her performances of Chinese folk and patriotic songs and later held the rank of major general in the People's Liberation Army's performing arts system.

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China's first lady’s public role

China's First Lady, Peng, has accompanied Xi on numerous overseas state visits and diplomatic occasions.

Their relationship has attracted attention partly because of the contrast between their professional backgrounds. While Xi's career has centred on politics and governance, Peng has remained closely associated with culture, music, and China's public diplomacy. The couple have one daughter, Xi Mingze, who has largely stayed away from public life.

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As China's First Lady, Peng has accompanied Xi on numerous overseas state visits and diplomatic occasions. She has also participated in public-health, education, and women's initiatives. In 2014, she was appointed a World Health Organization Goodwill Ambassador for Tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS, highlighting her involvement in international health advocacy.