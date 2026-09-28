'Starkly Underline A Systematic Failure': Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Delhi-NCR Sexual Assault Cases

Students hold placards during a protest at Kamala Nehru College, in New Delhi on Friday. | ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of a series of recent sexual assault cases reported in Delhi-NCR, including incidents involving minors. A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran expressed concern over the recurring reports and directed that a suo motu case be registered to examine the issue.

The court's intervention comes after several disturbing incidents were reported across the National Capital Region in recent weeks, triggering concerns over the safety of women and children in public spaces.

'Systematic Failure' Of Law Enforcement, Administration

According to LiveLaw, the Supreme Court said the incidents “starkly underline a systematic failure” by law enforcement and public administrative authorities to ensure basic public safety. The bench also drew what it described as “painful parallels” with the 2012 Nirbhaya case and questioned whether meaningful progress had been made in law enforcement mechanisms since then.

The court observed that places such as parks and public transport cannot be allowed to become high-risk zones because of inadequate lighting, surveillance or other administrative shortcomings.

It further stressed that merely expressing solidarity after such incidents is not enough and that accountability has to be fixed on the authorities responsible for public safety.

Cases Involving Minors Prompt Concern

The Supreme Court's intervention followed reports of multiple sexual offences in Delhi-NCR, including the alleged gangrape and murder of a teenage girl in Delhi's Swarup Nagar area, whose body was reportedly recovered from a field.

Another case involved the alleged sexual assault of a minor inside a moving sleeper bus travelling from Greater Noida towards Delhi. Reports cited by LiveLaw said police were unable to intercept the bus during a stretch of around 47 kilometres.

Other cases involving minors in public spaces have also contributed to concerns over women's and children's safety in the region.

Court Says Right To Safety Linked To Dignity

The cases have caused protests by students and women's groups, who have demanded stronger safety measures and accountability from authorities.

The Supreme Court's observations underline that the right to live with dignity and without fear is closely connected with fundamental rights. The bench's decision to take suo motu cognisance means the court will now examine the broader issues surrounding public safety and the response of law enforcement and administrative authorities.

The proceedings are expected to focus not only on individual criminal cases but also on wider safety measures, policing, surveillance and administrative accountability in Delhi-NCR.