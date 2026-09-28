Sahil Wakode's Parents To Begin Hunger Strike At Azad Maidan Today As IIT Bombay Probe Panel Gets 1-Week Extension |

Mumbai: The parents of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode are set to begin a hunger strike at Mumbai's Azad Maidan on Monday, demanding justice for their son, even as the institute's 10-member committee probing his death received a one-week extension to complete its inquiry.

Wakode's parents have alleged that their son faced caste discrimination at IIT Bombay and have vowed to continue their protest until those responsible for his death are held accountable. His father, Ravindra, said he was prepared to face arrest but would continue his fight for justice.

“I do not care even if I get arrested. My son should get justice constitutionally. This is the state of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Phule, Shahu and Ambedkar. I will start my sit-in protest at Azad Maidan. I will continue my fight for justice,” Ravindra said, as quoted by The Times of India.

The parents had staged a hunger strike at Azad Maidan last Thursday and are now set to resume their protest from Monday. The Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the allegations of abetment to suicide in connection with Wakode's death.

Probe Panel Gets One-Week Extension

The development comes as the 10-member committee constituted by IIT Bombay to examine the circumstances surrounding the death has sought and received an additional week to complete its investigation.

According to the report, the committee told the institute's Board of Governors that it required more time for a detailed and fair inquiry. The panel has also submitted a plan outlining the remaining work. “We cannot complete the entire investigation in a week. For a fair and detailed investigation, we need one more week. And the IIT community is cooperating with us,” a source told TOI.

Wakode, a 22-year-old second-year BTech student, died by suicide on September 18, hours after an examination incident in which he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone. His parents have alleged that he had told them about caste-based discrimination at the institute.

Read Also IIT Bombay Professor Suryanarayana Doolla Sent On Leave Amid Sahil Wakode's Death Probe

Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who was the invigilator during the examination, has been named in the FIR alleging abetment to suicide and caste discrimination. He has been sent on leave by IIT Bombay to facilitate an impartial probe.

The inquiry committee has also faced objections from students. During a candlelight march on Friday, students demanded that the panel be reconstituted, alleging that some members had expressed support for Doolla. The committee is now expected to complete its probe within the extended timeframe and submit its findings to the institute.

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