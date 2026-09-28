Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2026: 192 Mobile Phones Stolen Amid Massive Crowd; 18 Thieves Held, Including Women & Minor | file pic

Mumbai: The massive crowds gathered for the Lalbaugcha Raja immersion procession became a target for alleged theft gangs, with mobile phones, gold chains and other valuables reportedly stolen from devotees. Police have so far received around 200 complaints of mobile phone theft and officially registered 192 missing mobile phone cases.

In addition, police have registered 10 separate cases related to mobile phone and chain theft during the immersion procession. The incidents prompted police to launch an immediate crackdown on suspected gangs allegedly operating within the crowded stretches of the procession route.

Minor, Women Among 18 Held

So far, 18 people, including a minor, have been arrested in connection with the thefts, reported Lokmat Times. Police said women were also allegedly involved in the operation, with two women reportedly caught while stealing bags from devotees amid the crowds.

The arrested suspects are being questioned as investigators try to determine the extent of the alleged theft network and identify other members who may have escaped. Police have initiated legal proceedings against the accused under relevant sections of law.

14 Phones, 7 Gold Chains Recovered

During the investigation, police recovered 14 stolen mobile phones and seven gold chains from the arrested suspects. The recovered property accounts for around eight per cent of the total stolen valuables reported so far.

Police teams are continuing efforts to locate the remaining stolen phones, jewellery and other belongings reported missing during the procession.

CCTV, Cyber Surveillance Used

Cops are examining CCTV footage from various locations along the immersion route to identify suspected members of the alleged gangs. Police are also using technical surveillance and assistance from the cyber cell to track the movement and communication of suspects.

Information obtained during the questioning of those arrested is also being used to identify and locate their alleged accomplices.

Police suspect that organised groups took advantage of the dense crowds during the Lalbaugcha Raja visarjan procession to target devotees. The investigation is ongoing, with teams working to trace more suspects and recover the remaining stolen property.

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