Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2026: Bappa Reaches Girgaon Chowpatty, Anant Ambani Joins Thousands For Final Darshan

Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2026 has entered its final stage, with Mumbai’s iconic Ganesh idol reaching Girgaon Chowpatty on Saturday morning after an overnight procession covering nearly 8 km. Thousands of devotees gathered along the shoreline to witness the emotional final moments before Bappa’s immersion.

Lalbaugcha Raja Reaches Chowpatty

The grand chariot carrying Lalbaugcha Raja reached Girgaon Chowpatty at around 8 am on September 26 after making its way from Lalbaug through Central and South Mumbai.

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By 8:13 am, the chariot had moved deep across the sands and was nearing the water’s edge, as volunteers and lifeguards prepared for the final deep-sea immersion.

The beachfront was packed with devotees who had gathered since the early hours. Thousands stood along the shoreline, many waiting for hours to catch a final glimpse of Bappa. Saffron flags, raised hands and chants filled the beach as devotees bid farewell to the city's beloved Ganpati idol.

Final Immersion Around 10 AM

The final deep-sea immersion of Lalbaugcha Raja is scheduled for around 10 am. Mandal volunteers, lifeguards and other personnel have been deployed at Girgaon Chowpatty for the concluding ceremony.

The immersion marks the end of one of Mumbai's most prominent Ganeshotsav processions, which draws massive crowds every year.

Over 25,000 Idols Immersed On 11th Day

Meanwhile, Mumbai's civic authorities reported that 25,513 Ganesh idols were immersed during the 11th day of Ganeshotsav up to midnight.

Of these, 2,398 were public Ganesh idols, while 22,565 were household idols. A total of 550 Gauri idols were also immersed.

Authorities said no untoward incident was reported during the immersion process.

With Lalbaugcha Raja now at Girgaon Chowpatty, Mumbai awaits the final moments of Bappa's 2026 journey as thousands of devotees gather to bid an emotional farewell.