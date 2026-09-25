Mumbai Ganesh Visarjan 2026: Lalbaugcha Raja & Other Idols To Receive Grand Pushpavrushti Tribute By Shroff Building Inspired By Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Mumbai’s grand Ganesh Visarjan procession has officially begun, and as the city prepares to bid farewell to Bappa, one of Lalbaug’s much-loved traditions has added a special tribute this year. The iconic pushpavrushti spectacle by the Shroff Building Pushpavrushti Utsav Mandal has taken inspiration from the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for its 2026 presentation.

A tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

For this year’s Anant Chaturdashi procession, the mandal has created a large mechanical floral installation featuring a replica of the Jiretop, the traditional headgear associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The Jiretop-inspired installation is designed to become part of the spectacular floral welcome for passing Ganesh idols during the visarjan procession. As the idols make their way through Lalbaug, the mechanical setup will shower flowers from above, creating one of the most recognisable visual moments of Mumbai’s Ganeshotsav.

The tribute combines the grandeur of the historic symbol with the floral shower that has become synonymous with the mandal’s visarjan tradition. Behind-the-scenes videos shared by the mandal on Instagram offer a glimpse of the planning, construction and teamwork involved in bringing the elaborate structure to life.

A Mumbai tradition since 1970

The Shroff Building Pushpavrushti Utsav Mandal has been part of Mumbai’s Ganeshotsav celebrations since 1970. What began as a tradition among residents of the Lalbaug chawl has grown into a much-awaited part of the city’s annual visarjan festivities.

Every year, residents operate a huge motorised floral tableau from a height of around two storeys with different themes. The elaborate mechanism is manually controlled to shower passing Ganesh idols with flowers, creating a dramatic and emotional moment for devotees gathered along the route.

What is pushpavrushti?

Pushpavrushti, which literally refers to a shower of flowers, is a beloved part of Mumbai’s Ganesh Visarjan celebrations. As idols pass through neighbourhoods, flowers, petals, gulal and raw rice are traditionally showered from balconies and elevated structures.

In Lalbaug, the Shroff Building’s elaborate setup takes this tradition several steps further, turning the floral shower into a large-scale mechanical spectacle. Among the idols that pass through the area during the procession are popular Ganesh idols such as Lalbaugcha Raja and Mumbaicha Raja.

This year, the spectacle carries even more cultural significance as the mandal uses its 2026 installation to honour Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj while continuing a tradition that has been part of Lalbaug’s festive identity for decades.