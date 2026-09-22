Why Do We Chant 'Morya' After Ganpati Bappa? Story Behind The Lord Ganesha Beloved Devotee From 14th-Century |

'Ganpati Bappa Morya,' the chant can be heard everywhere during Ganeshotsav, from the arrival of Bappa to the final visarjan procession. It echoes through homes, pandals and streets as devotees welcome Lord Ganesha, perform aarti and bid farewell to the deity.

But have you ever wondered why we say ‘Morya’ after Ganpati Bappa? The word is not simply a part of the chant. It is associated with one of the most revered devotees of Lord Ganesha — Sant Morya Gosavi, a saint traditionally associated with Maharashtra and believed to have lived around the 14th century.

What Does ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ Mean?

The chant brings together three words, each carrying its own significance.

Ganpati is one of the many names of Lord Ganesha. It refers to the leader of the ganas, the attendants associated with Lord Shiva.

Bappa is an affectionate Marathi expression meaning father or a revered elder. Calling Ganesha “Bappa” reflects the loving and personal relationship devotees share with the deity.

And then comes Morya — a tribute to Morya Gosavi, who is remembered for his extraordinary devotion to Lord Ganesha.

The Story Of Morya Gosavi

According to tradition, Morya Gosavi was a deeply devoted worshipper of Lord Ganesha who spent years in intense prayer and penance. His devotion is believed to have been so profound that Lord Ganesha appeared before him and blessed him.

A popular tradition says that Ganesha granted Morya Gosavi a special boon, linking the saint's name eternally with the chanting of the Lord's name. As a result, devotees began invoking “Ganpati Bappa Morya” as an expression of devotion to both Ganesha and his beloved devotee.

Morya Gosavi is closely associated with Chinchwad near Pune, where his samadhi is located. The place subsequently became an important centre of Ganesha devotion.

Remember Morya When You Chant

Over centuries, “Ganpati Bappa Morya” has become one of the most recognisable expressions of Ganesha devotion. It is shouted with joy during Ganpati aagman, repeated during aartis and fills the streets during visarjan.

So, the next time you raise your voice and say “Ganpati Bappa Morya!”, remember that the chant celebrates not only Bappa, but also the enduring devotion of Morya Gosavi, whose name became inseparably connected with Lord Ganesha.