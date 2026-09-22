Shah Rukh Khan Dons ₹43 Lakh Pink Rose Gold Watch At Lalbaugcha Raja Darshan With Wife Gauri And Daughter Suhana Khan |

Shah Rukh Khan made a much-anticipated appearance at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja on Monday, September 21, as he arrived with his family to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha during the ongoing Ganeshotsav celebrations. The superstar was accompanied by wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and his manager Pooja Dadlani.

The actor’s arrival drew a massive crowd, with devotees and fans gathering around the iconic pandal as he made his way inside amid tight security. Shah Rukh, however, appeared cheerful throughout the visit, smiling and waving at people as he headed towards Bappa’s darshan.

While his family outing naturally became a talking point, eagle-eyed watch enthusiasts noticed another detail — an exceptionally luxurious timepiece on the actor’s wrist.

Shah Rukh’s ₹43 Lakh Vacheron Constantin Watch

Shah Rukh was spotted wearing the Vacheron Constantin Historiques American 1921 in Pink Gold, a distinctive luxury timepiece reportedly priced at around ₹43.09 lakh.

The watch draws inspiration from the distinctive driver’s watches of the 1920s. Its most recognisable feature is the diagonally positioned dial, designed so that the wearer can check the time without having to turn the wrist.

The timepiece features an 18-karat pink-gold cushion-shaped case, complemented by a crown positioned at approximately the 1:30 mark. Its textured silver-toned dial is paired with striking blue Arabic numerals and blued-gold hands, giving the vintage-inspired design a refined contrast. Inside, the watch houses a manual-winding, in-house movement, further adding to its appeal among horology enthusiasts.

Shah Rukh & Family Embrace Traditional Festive Looks

For his Ganpati darshan, Shah Rukh opted for a classic blue kurta, keeping his festive appearance understated and elegant. Suhana complemented him in a graceful green traditional ensemble, while Gauri Khan chose a yellow ethnic outfit for the occasion.

The family’s appearance added another star-studded moment to Mumbai’s ongoing Ganeshotsav celebrations. Amid the crowds and security arrangements, Shah Rukh appeared to enjoy the festive atmosphere as he made his way through the pandal to offer prayers to Lalbaugcha Raja.