Yash Birla’s Vest-And-Pyjamas Look At Mumbai Ganpati Darshan Sparks Debate Online, ‘Doesn’t He Own A Simple Kurta?’ |

Yash Birla, Chairman of the Yash Birla Group, recently visited Khetwadi Cha Ganraj in Mumbai to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings during the ongoing Ganeshotsav celebrations. However, it was his choice of attire that quickly became a talking point on social media.

Instead of opting for a traditional kurta or another festive Indian outfit, Birla arrived wearing a white sleeveless vest paired with loose, heavily printed pyjamas and sports shoes. The relaxed ensemble stood out against the more traditional festive attire usually seen during Ganpati darshan.

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Pictures and videos from his visit began circulating online, prompting mixed reactions from social media users. Some questioned whether such casual clothing was appropriate for a religious visit, while others defended his personal choice and argued that devotion should not necessarily be judged by clothing.

One social media user questioned why the organisers allowed him entry in such attire, arguing that visitors should dress appropriately for places of worship and religious celebrations. Another wrote that religious traditions and customs should be respected irrespective of whether the visitor is a VIP.

Why they allowed him? Does he have that guts to visit Tirupati Balaji temple they’ll kicked out him. Organisers must ensure ppl should visit with decent clothes. Tmr some1 come in Bikini and tell its freedom. — Acharya (@Acharya0009) September 18, 2026

However, not everyone agreed with the criticism. One user pointed out the contrast between the backlash online and the warm reception Birla received at the pandal, adding that he has often been seen dressing similarly. Another simply joked about his appearance, comparing his outfit to that of a “bouncer”.

We need to respect our religion, it's traditions & customs. VIP or not, organizers shouldn't have allowed entry. Then it would have sent the right message to society. Sad. — Shivmaye Tushar (शिवमय तुषार) (@TAS747) September 18, 2026

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The debate has consequently centred on where personal fashion choices end and expectations of traditional dress at religious occasions begin. While some users believe festive and religious settings call for conventional attire, others view clothing as an individual choice as long as the person is respectful during the visit.

Birla, meanwhile, appeared unfazed by the online conversation as he visited Khetwadi Cha Ganraj and participated in the Ganpati celebrations.