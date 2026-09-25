 Ganesh Visarjan 2026: 25+ Anant Chaturdashi Wishes, Messages, Greetings, WhatsApp Status And More To Share
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Ganesh Visarjan 2026: 25+ Anant Chaturdashi Wishes, Messages, Greetings, WhatsApp Status And More To Share

Anant Chaturdashi 2026 marks the farewell to Bappa with grand Ganesh Visarjan celebrations. Share these heartfelt wishes, messages and greetings with loved ones and seek his blessings.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 25, 2026, 09:13 AM IST
Ganesh Visarjan 2026: 25+ Anant Chaturdashi Wishes, Messages, Greetings, WhatsApp Status And More To Share
Anant Chaturdashi 2026 | FPJ

Anant Chaturdashi marks the emotional finale of Ganeshotsav, as devotees come together to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha with prayers, music and grand visarjan processions. As Bappa begins His journey home, the day is also a reminder to carry His blessings, positivity and wisdom into everyday life.

Here are heartfelt Anant Chaturdashi 2026 and Ganesh Visarjan wishes, messages and greetings to share with loved ones:

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