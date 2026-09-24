Anant Chaturdashi 2026: Navi Mumbai Deploys 2,032 Police Personnel, Drones, CCTV And Bomb Squads For Ganesh Visarjan |

Navi Mumbai: With 1,044 public and 1,02,369 household Ganesh idols installed across the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate limits, the police have deployed 2,032 personnel, including seven Deputy Commissioners of Police, 10 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 65 police inspectors and 229 assistant police inspectors and sub-inspectors, for Anant Chaturdashi on Friday. Security arrangements have been strengthened across the city and at immersion sites, with CCTV cameras, drones, bomb detection and disposal squads and specialised forces deployed to ensure peaceful immersion processions.

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The police said the immersion of one-and-a-half, two-and-a-half, five, six and seven-day Ganesh idols, as well as 7,104 Gauri idols, has already been completed peacefully. The police have taken several measures to prevent any untoward incident during the final day of immersion.

Apart from the regular police deployment, 20 striking forces, two Riot Control Police (RCP) teams, two Quick Response Teams (QRTs), 113 Home Guards, 148 wardens and platoons of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) have been deployed.

In the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate limits, around 2,000 household and 25 public Ganesh idols are expected to be immersed at 10 major immersion sites. These include Vashi-Jagruteshwar Temple lake, Turbhe lake, Koparkhairane creek lake, Nerul-Chincholi lake, Karave village lake, Darave village lake, CBD-Agroli lake, Airoli Naka lake, Rabale-Airoli Sector 20 creek lake and Digha lake.

In Panvel and Uran, around 900 household and 10 public Ganesh idols are expected to be immersed at the immersion ghats at Kamothe Sector 15 lake, Kalamboli-Roadpali lake, Kharghar-Spaghetti lake, Panvel-Vadghar creek and Vimla lake in Uran.

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The police commissionerate has installed CCTV cameras at all 16 important immersion ghats. At the remaining immersion sites, CCTV cameras have been installed by the respective local police stations and local civic bodies. The police will monitor the immersion processions through the CCTV Command and Control Centre as well as drone cameras.

The trained bomb detection and disposal squad of the Navi Mumbai Police has been deployed at immersion sites and along procession routes. All immersion sites will also be inspected by the bomb detection and disposal squad before the immersion processions begin on Friday.

The police have also formed anti-noise pollution teams at all police stations under the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate. Personnel attached to these teams have been given practical training in operating sound-level meters. The teams will monitor noise levels on Anant Chaturdashi and take action against Ganesh mandals found violating prescribed noise limits.

“Security arrangements have been made across the city and at immersion sites to ensure that the Ganesh immersion celebrations pass off peacefully. We appeal to devotees to immerse the idols peacefully on Anant Chaturdashi. Citizens should not believe rumours and should immediately inform the police if they notice any suspicious person,” said Yogesh Chavan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch).