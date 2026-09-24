Ganpati Visarjan 2026: Mumbai Metro Line 3 To Run All Night On Anant Chaturdashi For Devotees |

Mumbai: In a major relief for devotees heading out for Ganpati visarjan, Mumbai Metro Line 3 will operate throughout the night on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, allowing people to travel across the city as the grand immersion processions continue into the early hours.

Mumbai Metro Line 3 announced the special arrangement on its official X account ahead of the final day of Ganeshotsav.

“Devotees heading to bid farewell to Ganpati Bappa will be able to take advantage of this special service,” the Metro said while announcing the overnight operations.

📢 प्रवाशांसाठी महत्त्वाची सूचना



अनंत चतुर्दशीच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर गणपती विसर्जनासाठी मुंबई मेट्रो लाईन ३ (Aqua Line) ची सेवा रात्रभर सुरू राहणार आहे.



गणपती बाप्पाच्या निरोपासाठी जाणाऱ्या भाविकांना या विशेष सेवेचा लाभ घेता येईल.



On the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, Aqualine… — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) September 24, 2026

The special service is expected to provide devotees with a safer and more convenient public transport option as thousands of people head towards major immersion locations across Mumbai.

Metro services to help visarjan crowds

Ganpati immersion processions, particularly on Anant Chaturdashi, traditionally continue late into the night and early morning as major mandals take their idols for visarjan.

The overnight Metro Line 3 operations are expected to help commuters avoid dependence on private vehicles and provide additional connectivity as large crowds gather across the city.

During Ganeshotsav, Metro services across Mumbai have also been extended on several occasions to accommodate devotees travelling late at night to visit prominent Ganpati pandals.

Girgaon Chowpatty gears up for visarjan

Meanwhile, preparations for the grand Ganesh Visarjan on Friday, September 25, are in full swing across Mumbai.

Visuals from Girgaon Chowpatty showed extensive preparations underway, including booths, tents and other facilities being installed ahead of the immersion processions.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Ganesh idol immersion preparations underway at Girgaon Chowpatty. Strict security arrangements have been made. pic.twitter.com/TlSsAJAr7p — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2026

Girgaon Chowpatty is among Mumbai's most prominent Ganpati immersion sites and attracts massive crowds on Anant Chaturdashi.

Every year, thousands of devotees gather at the seafront to witness some of the city's most famous Ganpati idols being taken for immersion amid chants, music and elaborate processions.

Lalbaugcha Raja announces final darshan timings

Preparations are also underway for the final journey of Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has announced the closing timings for its Charansparsh Darshan and Mukh Darshan queues on Thursday, September 24.

According to the mandal, the Charansparsh Darshan queue, which allows devotees to touch the deity's feet, will close at 6 am on September 24.

The Mukh Darshan queue, where devotees can view the idol from a distance, will close at 12 midnight on September 24.

Devotees planning a final visit to Lalbaugcha Raja have been advised to take note of the timings as the mandal gears up for the idol's much-awaited immersion procession.