Lalbaugcha Raja 2026 Look Unveiled: Grand Temple-Themed Pandal, Mahakaal-Inspired Shivling On Ganesh Chaturthi | X

Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja has unveiled its grand 2026 look on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, attracting the attention of devotees and visitors with an elaborate temple-themed pandal. This year’s decoration features a majestic spiritual setting, with a Mahakaal-inspired Shivling adding to the religious ambience of the celebration.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja’s theme is inspired by Mahadev

Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja has been unveiled, offering devotees the first full glimpse of this year’s grand setup. This year’s theme is inspired by Mahadev, with a massive trishul taking centre stage over the temple-style pandal. The elaborate décor features grand temple gates, intricate architecture and vibrant lighting.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal is entering its 93rd year. Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated from September 14, with the 12-day festivities concluding on September 25 with Anant Chaturdashi. The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal is known for its elaborate decorations and themes every year, drawing lakhs of devotees to Lalbaug in Mumbai during the Ganeshotsav celebrations.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Grand Temple-themed pandal

The 2026 pandal has been designed to give devotees the experience of entering a grand temple dedicated to Bappa. The intricate décor and traditional elements create a majestic backdrop for the idol of Lalbaugcha Raja.

One of the key attractions of this year’s setup is the Mahakaal-inspired Shivling placed as part of the temple-themed decoration. The inclusion of the Shivling adds a strong Shaivite element to the pandal and complements the devotional atmosphere surrounding the celebrations.

The entrance features intricate brickwork, gold-plated elements, grand gates and a massive Shivling inspired by Ujjain’s Mahakaal. A giant statue of Lord Shiva holding a damaru and kamandalu overlooks the entrance, while its blinking red eye adds to the majestic experience.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with great enthusiasm across Maharashtra, particularly in Mumbai, where several iconic public Ganpati mandals welcome devotees every year. Lalbaugcha Raja remains among the most prominent and visited Ganpati idols in the city.

Devotees from Mumbai and different parts of the country visit the pandal during the festival to offer prayers and seek Bappa’s blessings. The celebrations include daily aartis and other religious rituals throughout the festival.