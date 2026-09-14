Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Siddhivinayak Temple Adorned With Flowers, Lights As Devotees Gather In Large Numbers To Seek Bappa’s Blessings - VIDEO |

Mumbai: Mumbai’s famous Siddhivinayak Temple was adorned with flowers and lights on Monday as devotees arrived in large numbers to seek Bappa’s darshan on Ganesh Chaturthi.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Mumbai’s renowned Siddhivinayak Temple has been magnificently decorated for the auspicious Ganesh festival



(Source: Siddhivinayak Temple) pic.twitter.com/DqBFJnvbCh — IANS (@ians_india) September 14, 2026

Siddhivinayak Temple decorated for Chaturthi

A video shared by IANS on X showed the Siddhivinayak Temple beautifully decorated with flowers and lights, creating a traditional and festive atmosphere at the sacred shrine. From the entrance to the main sanctum housing the Ganesh idol, the entire temple was seen decked up with elaborate floral decorations, setting an auspicious tone for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have begun at the Siddhivinayak Temple.



(Source: Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust YT) pic.twitter.com/plfgpdQ4LW — IANS (@ians_india) September 13, 2026

The visuals also showed a large number of devotees gathered at the temple to seek Bappa’s blessings as the 10-day festival began. Devotees were heard chanting “Ganpati Bappa Morya,” while elaborate security arrangements were put in place in view of the large gathering.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A large number of devotees gathered at Siddhivinayak Temple to seek Bappa’s darshan as Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations began today. Devotees were heard chanting “Ganpati Bappa Morya,” while elaborate security arrangements were put in place in view of the large… pic.twitter.com/aRaLP8gfST — IANS (@ians_india) September 14, 2026

Mumbai embraces Ganesh Chaturthi spirit

As Mumbai once again embraced the festive spirit, the city came alive on Ganesh Chaturthi as devotees welcomed Lord Ganesha into their homes, housing societies and public pandals across the city. Several prominent Ganesh mandals have magnificently decorated their pandals for the auspicious festival.

Several prominent Ganpati pandals across the city have already started witnessing massive crowds, with devotees queuing up to seek the blessings of Ganpati Bappa. Among the most prominent pandals, Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja, witnessed a massive crowd of devotees standing in queues to seek Mukh Darshan and offer their prayers.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Devotees are standing in long queues outside Lalbaugcha Raja for Bappa’s darshan pic.twitter.com/sJ0dJdh6WR — IANS (@ians_india) September 14, 2026

Prominent pandals draw devotees

Meanwhile, Mumbaicha Raja at Ganesh Galli attracted devotees with its retro-style, 22-foot-tall idol and elaborate thematic decorations showcasing cultural heritage. The iconic mandal remains one of the major attractions during the city’s Ganesh festival.

Several other prominent pandals, including Chinchpoklicha Chintamani, GSB Seva Mandal in Matunga, Raja Tejukayacha, Girgaon Cha Maharaja and Andhericha Raja, have also started witnessing huge crowds of devotees on the first day of the festive season.

Bhulleshwarcha Raja opts for simplicity

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s Bhulleshwarcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal has decided to celebrate Ganeshotsav in a simple manner this year following the tragic collapse of a 22-foot Plaster of Paris (PoP) Ganpati idol during its arrival procession in South Mumbai’s Bhuleshwar area.

As the celebrations continue over the next 10 days, Mumbai is expected to witness grand festivities, with the city’s streets coming alive with faith, tradition, music and elaborate artistry. The celebrations will culminate on September 25 with grand Ganesh idol immersion processions across Mumbai.

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