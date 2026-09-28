Lovlina Borgohain Assured Of Another Asian Games Medal After 5-0 Win Over South Korea’s Seong Suyeon 5-0

Lovlina Borgohain. | (Image Credits: X)

Lovlina Borgohain has kept her hopes of winning the gold medal alive after a dominant win over South Korea's Seong Suyeon in the women's 75kg boxing quarter-final on Monday. Borgohain was aggressive from the get go and now is assured of a place on the podium. The Assamese pugilist had won the silver in Hanzghou in 2023.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Indian continued to make effective use of her long reach in the second round, combining sharp jabs with well-timed counters to prevent Seong from settling into the bout. She maintained the same intensity in the final round, moving forward aggressively and landing a series of telling blows as all five judges awarded her the round 10-9, resulting in a 30-27 score in her favour.

Borgohain’s victory also marked India’s fourth confirmed boxing medal at the ongoing Games. Narender Berwal had earlier secured the third medal for the country by reaching the semifinals of the men’s +90kg category after defeating Thailand’s Adthapong Saengtep in the quarterfinals. Ankush Panghal and Parveen Hooda had also booked their places on the podium with convincing quarterfinal victories in their respective categories.

Ankush, the reigning Commonwealth Games champion, defeated Tajikistan’s Nekruz Salimov 5-0 in the men’s 80kg quarterfinal to secure India’s first boxing medal at the Games. Parveen followed with another unanimous 5-0 victory in the women’s 65kg category against Uzbekistan’s Navbakhor Khamidova, the 2025 World Championships silver medallist.