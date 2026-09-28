'5 Days Passed...': Sabrina Carpenter In SHOCK As Madonna Reveals Her Team Didn't Respond When She Reached Out About Collab At VMAs- VIDEO

Sabrina Carpenter Shocked As Madonna Reveals How Their Collab Happened | Photo Via X

Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter won the Best Collaboration award at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards for their song Bring Your Love on Sunday night. While accepting the honour together, Madonna shared an unexpected story about how the collaboration came about, leaving Carpenter visibly shocked before she burst into laughter.

Sabrina Carpenter Shocked As Madonna Reveals How Their Collab Happened

"Everybody who knows me knows how impatient I am," she continued, explaining that five days had passed without her getting connected with Carpenter or finding out whether the singer wanted to collaborate on a song.

"Five days!" Madonna emphasized, prompting a surprised reaction from Carpenter.

Check out the video:

Sabrina Carpenter laughs as Madonna reveals Carpenter’s team didn’t respond for five days when she reached out about their ‘Bring Your Love’ collaboration. #VMAs



(via CBS/MTV/VMAs) pic.twitter.com/xQmBPZ8G4r — Variety (@Variety) September 28, 2026

'I DM'd Sabrina Carpenter': Madonna

Rather than wait any longer, Madonna decided to contact Carpenter herself. “I DM’d her,” she revealed, confirming that she personally reached out to the younger singer.

According to Madonna, Carpenter responded to her message, and the collaboration came together quickly from there.

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Sabrina Carpenter Defends Her Team

Carpenter then reacted to the revelation, joking about the situation. “My team is shitting themselves backstage,” she said in a moment that was bleeped during the broadcast.

The 27-year-old singer then clarified that her team does respond to messages, but she is even quicker at getting back to people.

Sabrina Carpenter is currently performing with Madonna at the #VMAs pic.twitter.com/ihz94Z0IOj — SabrinaUpdates (@charts_sabrina) September 27, 2026

“My team replies, just so everybody knows. They do respond to people, but I respond faster,” Carpenter said, drawing applause from the audience. She then added, “So direct line to me is always the best way to get in contact.”

The two singers then embraced on stage. Madonna ended the moment on a playful note, telling Carpenter that they were going to head backstage and “have a drink or something.”