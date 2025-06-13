Sabrina Carpenter SLAMMED By Glasgow Women's Organisation Over 'Regressive' Album Cover: 'She Is Pandering To Male Gaze' | Photo Via Instagram

American singer Sabrina Carpenter recently announced her seventh album Man's Best Friend, scheduled for release on August 29, 2025. She also revealed the album's cover on her social media handle, which shows a faceless man pulling her hair as she poses on all fours. However, Glasgow Women's Aid, an organisation supporting women facing domestic abuse, slammed the cover, calling it "not edgy, it’s regressive."

The organisation stated that Sabrina is pandering to the male gaze and promoting misogynistic stereotypes. They wrote on Thursday, "Picturing herself on all fours, with a man pulling her hair and calling it 'Man’s Best Friend' isn’t subversion. It’s a throwback to tired tropes that reduce women to pets, props, and possessions and promote an element of violence and control."

Check it out:

"We’ve fought too hard for this. We get Sabrina’s brand is packaged up retro glam but we really don’t need to go back to the tired stereotypes of women. Sabrina is pandering to the male gaze and promoting misogynistic stereotypes, which is ironic given the majority of her fans are young women! Come on Sabrina! You can do better," added the organisation.

Several fans were also not impressed with Sabrina's album cover. One user said, "That’s kinda embarrassing for you, ngl. Get up." Another wrote, "This cover makes me uncomfortable… especially in times like these. Absolutely tone deaf."

"How is this not just appealing to the male gaze? Insanely misogynistic imagery. Man’s Best Friend??? Please," said one user. Another commented, "Absolutely not. We fight for feminism and women’s rights only for you to call us dogs and man’s best friend? This was not the way."

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Sabrina recently responded to criticism of her provocative performances and album cover, stating that the backlash is only fuelling the popularity of her sexually explicit content. "It's always so funny to me when people complain. They're like, 'All she does is sing about this.' But those are the songs that you've made popular. Clearly, you love sex. You’re obsessed with it. It’s in my show," added the 26-year-old singer,