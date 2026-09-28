'Keep Kids In School & Get Them Using AI': Nvidia's Jensen Huang To Parents

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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says children should stay in school and learn to work with AI, even though nobody can say which career will pay best in future. Asked what young children should study, Huang said he could not name the most successful career or the education that leads to the highest-paying job. He said he was fairly sure, however, that education will remain worthwhile.

Rule one: go to school

He made the remarks in an interview with CNN. Huang said this is the first thing he tells his own children. He argued that schooling does more than prepare students for a profession, saying it broadens understanding of the world, encourages civility and helps reduce bias and prejudice. He rejected the idea that AI makes traditional education unnecessary, calling any effort to scare children away from school a 'disservice to society'.

Rule two: engage AI

His second piece of advice is that children should learn what AI can do rather than avoid it. He urged them not to give up on the technology and to make it work for them. Huang framed AI as a tool that can widen what young people are capable of, allowing them to be more ambitious rather than less.

Huang's message for parents

Huang urged parents to avoid telling children that their efforts will no longer matter because of AI, or that school is a waste of time and money. He called such messages "horrible" in strong terms, according to the reports, and said he would give other parents' children the same advice he gives his own.