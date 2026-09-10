FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Abu Salem's Premature Release Plea Dismissed, OMC Losses Mount'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every afternoon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi, Xi Jinping To Hold Bilateral Meet On Day 1 On Saturday

Xi's visit to India comes after nearly seven years and amid efforts to improve bilateral ties following border tensions. PM Modi is also scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. (Read more...)

PM Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping | X

2. ₹4,49,900 iPhone Duo: Bangkok Trip For Two, 20 Grams Gold, Maruti Alto K10 And More You Can Get Instead

For comparison, 25 grams of 24K gold costs approximately ₹3.73 lakh-₹3.88 lakh, while a Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 costs around ₹4.45 lakh on-road. The same budget could also fund a Bangkok holiday for two or earn about ₹29,243 annually in an FD at 6.5%. (Read more...)

iPhone Duo | File

3. World Suicide Prevention Day: Why Seeking Help Is A Sign Of Strength, Not Failure

World Suicide Prevention Day highlights the growing mental health pressures faced by young adults amid academic stress, economic uncertainty, social media comparisons and unrealistic expectations (Read more...)

World Suicide Prevention Day: Young Adults Face Unprecedented Pressure to 'Have It All' | File

4. 1993 Bombay Blasts Case: Supreme Court Dismisses Gangster Abu Salem's Plea For Premature Release

Salem sought to include his undertrial custody and remission earned for good conduct while calculating the 25-year imprisonment cap linked to India's extradition assurances to Portugal. Bombay HC had earlier ruled that the 25-year period would end in November 2030. (Read more...)

1993 Bombay Blasts Case: Supreme Court Dismisses Gangster Abu Salem's Plea For Premature Release | Canva

5. Massive Fire On Philippines Ferry Leaves At Least 5 Dead, 87 Missing

A fire aboard passenger ferry MV June Aster off the western Philippines killed at least five people and left dozens missing. (Read more...)

PHILIPPINES FERRY FIRE LEAVES 5 DEAD, 87 MISSING



At least five people died and 87 were reported missing after passenger ferry MV June Aster caught fire near Coron, Palawan.



So far, 42 people have been rescued. A total of 134 people were onboard. pic.twitter.com/uLtsHnxCCP — Subodh Kumar (@kumarsubodh_) September 10, 2026

6. OMCs May Have To Bear ₹5 Per Litre Of Loss On Petrol As Brent Crude Crosses $100

Indian oil marketing companies are facing losses on petrol and diesel sales after Brent crude prices crossed $100 per barrel amid escalating US-Iran tensions. (Read more...)

Oil prices on fire globally | File

7. Ganeshotsav 2026: Pen Ganesh Idols See Strong Demand From India, Abroad; Out Of 70 Lakh Sold, 20 Lakh Sent Overseas

Demand remained strong despite prices rising 15-20 per cent due to higher raw material costs. (Read more...)

Raigad, Maharashtra: More than 70 lakh Ganesh idols were sold in Pen this year, including 15–20 lakh idols exported abroad. Despite a 15–20% rise in prices due to higher raw material costs, demand remained strong. Cloth-made Ganesh idols were particularly popular this year pic.twitter.com/iR7Ydkz8K0 — IANS (@ians_india) September 10, 2026

8. Pakistan U-19 Cricket Team Reportedly Mistaken For Asylum Seekers As Anti-Immigration Protesters Gather Outside Hotel In Portsmouth

Several protesters gathered before a local councillor clarified that the group were visiting cricketers. The protesters then dispersed without confrontation, allowing the Pakistan U-19 team to continue their England tour. (Read more...)

Protesters mistake Pakistan's U-19 team for asylum seekers in Portsmouth.



The situation became tense when a crowd gathered outside the Marriott hotel after reports that about 40 men who did not seem to be English had arrived at the hotel.https://t.co/BcxwXfpJUf — Yusuf Unjhawala 🇮🇳 (@YusufDFI) September 10, 2026

9. 'Ab Dono Kidney Bechani Padegi': iPhone Duo Sky-High Prices Spark Memefest Online; Netizens Say 'It's A Waste'

While the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max remained among the biggest highlights, the much-awaited iPhone Duo stole the spotlight as Apple's first foldable smartphone. (Read more...)

The reaction to iPhone Duo vs. reaction to the price 😅 pic.twitter.com/VxIZsORycg — 9to5Mac (@9to5mac) September 9, 2026

10. Who Was Hunter Hardin Aka LuLu LoveBottom? OnlyFans Creator Dies At 31 After Sharing 'Goodbye' Post

Before entering adult entertainment, LuLu LoveBottom had a background in competitive sports. He was a State Champion high school athlete who participated in football and crew