Ganeshotsav 2026: Pen Ganesh Idols See Strong Demand From India, Abroad; Out Of 70 Lakh Sold, 20 Lakh Sent Overseas |

Raigad: Pen, known as the home of Ganesh idols, sold more than 70 lakh idols this year, with around 15–20 lakh being exported to overseas markets, as demand remained strong ahead of Ganeshotsav.

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Despite a 15–20 per cent increase in idol prices due to rising raw material costs, buyers continued to place orders in large numbers. Cloth-made Ganesh idols were among the most sought-after varieties this year, idol makers and sellers said.

An idol seller said Pen-made idols are supplied across India and exported to countries including the US, UAE and West Indies. “Pen is considered the home of Ganpati idols, and idols made here are sent across the country and exported to places such as the US, Dubai and the West Indies. Exports begin in January and continue until June, after which the focus shifts to local demand,” the seller said.

Raigad, Maharashtra: Idol seller says, "Pen is considered the home of Ganpati idols, and idols made here are sent across the country and exported to places such as the US, Dubai and the West Indies. Exports begin in January and continue until June, after which the focus shifts to… pic.twitter.com/EWwltB2CCh — IANS (@ians_india) September 10, 2026

Overseas Demand Rises

Idol makers said demand from Thailand, the UK, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, Indonesia, Mauritius, the US and the UAE has increased majorly in recent years. Around five lakh Shadu clay and plaster of Paris idols were reportedly dispatched overseas from workshops in Pen taluka this year based on online registrations made by non-resident Indians.

The idols were transported through the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), with most overseas consignments being sent between March and May, ahead of Ganeshotsav beginning on September 14. While smaller idols have traditionally dominated overseas orders, makers said this year they received demand for idols ranging from 10 inches to six feet in height.

The growing popularity of Pen's idols has been driven largely by Marathi and Indian communities living abroad. Artisans said orders have increased particularly from countries with sizeable Indian-origin populations.

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Gulf Conflict Disrupts Exports

However, exports faced temporary disruption due to the conflict situation in the Gulf region. Shipments through JNPA were delayed for some time, affecting the movement of idols to overseas destinations. The export process resumed after the situation eased, with lakhs of idols later being dispatched to different countries.

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