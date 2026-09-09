Thane BJYM Warns Sculptors And Vendors Against Selling Ganesha Idols Inspired By Celebrities And Film Characters During Ganeshotsav | AI

Thane: The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) has issued a stern warning to sculptors and vendors across Thane district against crafting and selling Lord Ganesha idols styled after movie characters, celebrities, or famous personalities. The youth wing of the party raised strong objections to what they described as the "distortion" and mockery of religious idols under the guise of artistic experimentation during Ganeshotsav.

Youth Wing Calls Such Idols A Distortion Of Religious Sentiments

BJYM representatives asserted that idols hurt religious sentiments when modeled after popular figures. They demanded that vendors either return such idols to artists or immerse them respectfully. The organization further warned that if non-traditional idols are found on sale in local stalls, BJYM members will personally intervene and perform their immersion.

"Whether to blame the artist or the buyer remains a question. While artwork should reflect devotion and pure thoughts toward Ganpati Bappa, distorting a revered deity under the pretext of art will simply not be tolerated," stated a BJYM official.

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