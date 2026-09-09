Amravati SNCU Fire: Maharashtra Government Orders Strict Action Against Officials After Probe Finds Serious Safety Lapses | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has ordered stringent action against those found responsible for the August 24 fire at the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of the Amravati District Women’s Hospital, in which three newborns died. A high-level inquiry into the incident has been completed and its report submitted to the government. Based on the findings, disciplinary proceedings have been ordered against officials and employees for negligence, irresponsible conduct, supervisory lapses and failure to discharge their duties. Thirty-six newborns were safely shifted to other hospitals immediately after the incident.

Faulty Equipment Maintenance And Failed Fire Systems Exposed

The inquiry found that the ventilators had not undergone necessary periodic maintenance and repairs. The fire alarm and sprinkler systems were non-functional, while the fire pump house was found locked. Serious lapses were also detected in the maintenance and technical inspection of equipment.

Disciplinary action under Rule 8 of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979, has been ordered against the concerned officials and employees. Administrative action will also be taken against contractual workers, while action has been sought against Public Works Department officials found responsible for the lapses.

Senior Hospital Officials Suspended Over Supervisory Failures

The government has ordered the suspension of the Deputy Director, Health Services, Akola Circle; the Medical Superintendent of Amravati Women’s Hospital; the Additional District Surgeon, Amravati; the Administrative Officer; and the electrician of the hospital for their prima facie responsibility for supervisory failures.

The inquiry committee found M/s AOV International LLP responsible for lapses and recommended action to blacklist the company. Prima facie deficiencies were also found in the services provided by Shilar Company. The government has directed that its forensic report be obtained immediately and action initiated to blacklist the company if found responsible.

Government Announces Measures To Prevent Future Hospital Fires

The government has ordered a series of measures to prevent similar incidents in future. CCTV systems will be installed in SNCUs and NICUs, while fire-safety mock drills will be made mandatory in all government hospitals.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) covering fire safety, electrical safety and maintenance of medical equipment will be implemented strictly.

Health Services Commissioner Sanjay Katkar has been directed to hold regular meetings with the Public Works, electrical, fire, biomedical and maintenance agencies to review hospital safety and ensure effective implementation of corrective measures.

All district collectors, chief executive officers of Zilla Parishads and municipal commissioners have been directed to complete electrical and fire-safety audits of all hospitals under their jurisdiction within three months. The Health Services Commissioner has also been instructed to ensure implementation and monitoring of fire audits in public and private hospitals and submission of compliance reports through district surgeons.

The government has also directed that officers and employees who risked their lives to evacuate newborns to safety during the fire be formally felicitated for their efforts.

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