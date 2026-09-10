Massive Fire On Philippines Ferry Leaves At Least 5 Dead, 87 Missing

At least 5 dead and 87 missing after a massive fire broke out on a passenger ferry near Palawan, Philippines. | X/@Osint613

Manila: A fire broke out on a passenger ferry in waters off the western Philippines, leaving dozens of people missing, the said on Thursday. At least five people were killed.

Rescue efforts ongoing

So far, 42 people have been rescued and efforts are ongoing, so the count of 87 people missing may change, coast guard spokeswoman Commodore Noemie Cayabyab said in a radio interview.

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The ferry, MV June Aster, had sailed from Manila and was near Coron in Palawan province when the fire started on Wednesday.

Cayabyab said 134 people were on board, 117 passengers and 17 crew.

Survivors pulled to safety

Images from the scene showed coast guard personnel tossing life jackets to survivors as the ferry burned in the background. Small boats also took survivors into shallow water.

Sea accidents in Philippines

Ferries are a common transportation method in the Philippine archipelago. Sea accidents are not uncommon due to storms, badly maintained vessels, overcrowding and spotty enforcement of safety regulations, especially in remote provinces.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)