Massive Fire Erupts At Gwalior Petrol Pump, Worker Suffers 90% Burns During Tank Cleaning |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a petrol pump in Gwalior on Wednesday. A 48-year-old worker suffered 90% burn injuries in the incident and was rushed to a hospital.

According to information, the incident occurred at an Indian Oil modern petrol pump in the Shinde Ki Chhawani area on Wednesday afternoon. The fire broke out inside an underground petrol tank while cleaning work was underway at the site.

The victim, identified as Mukesh, was working inside the petrol tank when the fire suddenly broke out. He suffered around 90% burns in the incident.

The incident took place around 3:30 pm, following which panic spread at the petrol pump. People present at the spot informed the police, and the Force Response Vehicle (FRV) team reached the site and rushed the injured worker to a hospital.

Doctors said Mukesh’s condition was critical due to the extent of his burns.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Police have started an investigation to determine the reason behind the incident.

A CCTV video of the incident has also surfaced which was submitted to the police.



Further details about the incident are awaited.