25 Passengers Smash Bus Windows To Escape After Bhopal-Bound Bus Catches Fire In Gwalior | VIDEO

Bhopal-Bound Bus Catches Fire In Gwalior, 25 Passengers Escape By Smashing Windows | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A major tragedy was averted after a Bhopal-bound passenger bus caught fire in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Saturday night. Passengers smashed windowpanes and jump out to escape the rapidly spreading flames. All 25 passengers were evacuated safely.

An elderly passenger with a heart condition, however, reportedly lost consciousness after inhaling smoke.

He was given CPR at the spot before being rushed to the trauma centre at Jayarogya Hospital for treatment.

The incident took place at Vivekananda intersection in the Chetakpuri area.

According to reports, the Sharad Travels video coach bus left the Gwalior Roadways bus stand for Bhopal at around 10.30 pm with approximately 25 passengers on board.

Around half an hour into the journey, passengers noticed smoke inside the bus as it reached Vivekananda intersection and immediately alerted the driver and cleaner.

Shortly afterwards, when the bus stopped at the intersection to pick up more passengers, flames reportedly erupted from its rear section. The fire spread rapidly, filling the vehicle with thick smoke and triggering panic.

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As the blaze intensified, passengers smashed the windows to escape. While some rushed out through the doors, others climbed or jumped through the broken windows.

With the help of bus staff, local residents and fellow passengers, all 25 people were evacuated before the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

During the evacuation, the elderly passenger lost consciousness, reportedly due to smoke inhalation. Passengers and police personnel administered CPR, following which his condition stabilised. He was later taken to Jayarogya Hospital.

The fire brigade reached the spot around 10 minutes after being alerted. Two fire tenders were deployed, and firefighters brought the blaze under control. However, the bus was completely gutted.

The exact cause of the fire remains unclear. Preliminary reports suggest a technical fault or short circuit in the rear section may have triggered the blaze. Further investigation is underway.