Cat Fight Caught On Camera As Two Women Publicly Beat Female Colleague In MP's Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing two young women allegedly beating up another woman in the middle of a road in Gwalior has gone viral on social media on Wednesday.

The incident reportedly took place in the Thatipur area.

In the viral video, two women can be seen hitting and pushing another woman. The exact reason behind the fight is not yet known. It is also unclear whether the three women had an argument inside the hotel before the incident.

Watch the VIDEO below :

According to information, all three women work at Maxon Hotel in Thatipur. The incident happened when one of the women came out of the hotel after finishing her duty.

Two other women, who were already outside, allegedly stopped her and started fighting with her.

The fight soon turned into a street brawl, leaving people nearby shocked. Some shopkeepers in the area recorded the incident on their mobile phones, and the video later spread on social media.

After receiving information about the fight, the Dial-112 FRV team reached the spot. The police separated the women and took all three to Thatipur police station.

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Police are questioning the women to find out what led to the fight. Officials are also checking the viral video and gathering information about the incident.

Since all three women reportedly work at the same hotel, police are looking into whether the fight was linked to a workplace dispute or an old personal issue. However, the exact reason will be clear only after the police investigation.

The video of the fight has now become a topic of discussion on social media, while police are continuing to investigate the matter.