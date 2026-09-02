Ujjain's Kinnar Aghori Arrested After VIDEO Showing Her Eating Flesh From Pyre Sparks Uproar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain police have arrested kinnar Aghori Kali alias Nand Giri after a disturbing video showing her allegedly eating burnt flesh from a funeral pyre sparked uproar on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Chakratirth cremation ground in Ujjain went viral on social media.

The video, which surfaced on Monday, reportedly shows the woman performing what appear to be tantric rituals near burning funeral pyres. She is seen covered in ash and wearing black clothes while moving around the cremation ground.

In the video, she allegedly searches through the remains of a burning pyre using a sword and takes out burnt flesh. She then appears to eat it while claiming that it is human flesh.

Watch the DISTURBING VIDEO below :

MP के उज्जैन जिले में तंत्र-मंत्र साधना के नाम पर श्मशान में शव के साथ छेड़छाड़



वीडियो में काली नंद गिरि नाम की महिला श्मशान में जलती चिताओं के पास तांत्रिक क्रियाएं करती नजर आ रही है।



वह शव से हड्डियां और खोपड़ी तलाशकर शव के मांस का सेवन करती हुई दिखाई दे रही है। pic.twitter.com/DmZYYUx8ly — Ranjeet kumar Yadav (@RanjeetkrYdv) August 30, 2026

“Dekho mai abhi insaan ko khayenge… Ye dekho garam-garam hai, abhi nikala. Bohot tasty hai,” she is heard saying in the video.

She also allegedly claims that she had killed several tantriks and warns people to stay away from her.

The woman is further heard describing activities such as applying ash and playing with human skulls as part of her life. Towards the end, she can also be heard chanting a mantra linked to the cremation ground.

WTF did I just watch? 💀



The video allegedly shows an Aghori practitioner eating what appears to be a human jaw taken from a burning funeral pyre in Ujjain.



Absolutely disturbing. 😳 pic.twitter.com/iMJXdIPujs — Krishna jeena (@JeenaKrish91074) September 1, 2026

The video spread quickly across social media, leaving viewers shocked and frightened.

Following the incident, police took action and arrested Kali alias Nand Giri.

Further investigation is underway to verify the claims made in the video and establish the circumstances in which it was recorded.

Read full story below :