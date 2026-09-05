Asan River Breaches Full Tank Level Amid Heavy Rains In Gwalior-Chambal; 6 Gates Of Pagara Dam Opens | VIDEO

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s Pagara Dam in the Jaura area has opened six auto-tilting gates as continuous rain pushed its water level above the Full Tank Level (FTL).

A large amount of water has been released from the dam since 11.10 pm on Friday.

Around 48,831 cusecs of water is currently being released through the six gates, according to officials.

Watch the VIDEO below :

Data recorded at 6 am on September 5 showed that the water level at Pagara Dam had reached 200.55 metres, or around 658 feet. The dam’s FTL is 199.33 metres. With continuous rain and a steady inflow of water, the water level has gone above the normal limit.

According to Water Resources Department data, the live storage in the dam was recorded at 144.372 million cubic metres (MCUM), or around 5,101.50 million cubic feet (MCFT). The dam has reached around 119.82% of its capacity.

Gates Opened To Release Excess Water

The gates were opened to release excess water and reduce pressure on the reservoir. Officials from the administration and Water Resources Department are keeping a close watch on the water level and the inflow into the dam.

The Jaura area has been receiving continuous rain over the past few days. Around 26 mm of rain was recorded on Friday, taking the total rainfall in the area so far to 181 mm. The continued rain has kept the water flowing into the dam.

Following the release of a large amount of water from Pagara Dam, authorities have increased caution in low-lying areas. People living near rivers and drains have been asked to remain alert and avoid going close to the water.

Officials said that further decisions on opening or closing the gates will be taken depending on the rainfall and the amount of water flowing into the dam.

While the rain has brought relief to farmers, the rising water levels in dams and rivers have also raised concerns in several areas. The Pagara Dam reaching more than 119% of its capacity highlights the impact of the continued rainfall in the region.

For now, the dam remains under close monitoring. If the rain continues and water keeps flowing into the reservoir, more water may be released through the gates. Residents in low-lying areas have been advised to remain cautious.