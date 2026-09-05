Bhopal's Bhadbhada Dam Opens 2 Gates Within An Hour As Heavy Rain Continues For 3rd Day | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal’s Bhadbhada Dam opened two gates within a few hours on Saturday as heavy rain continued to lash the city for the third consecutive day.

Gate No. 9 was opened at around 1.15 pm, followed by Gate No. 2 at 2.10 pm, as the water level in the dam continued to rise.

According to Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, Gate No. 3 was also opened on Friday night at around 11 pm. It was later closed at around 3 am. Gate No. 6 was then shut at 8 am on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) demarcation team for the Bhoj Wetland reached Bhadbhada Dam and began a drone survey at around 9 am. The team left the dam at around 11 am to survey other locations, following which Gate No. 9 was opened.

Watch VIDEO below:

राजधानी भोपाल की ऐतिहासिक बड़ी झील लबालब हो गई है और इसका जलस्तर फुल टैंक लेबिल 1666.80 फीट पर पहुंच गया है। फुल टैंक लेबिल 1666.80 फीट बनाए रखने के दृष्टिगत भदभदा बांध का 1 गेट खोला गया है। pic.twitter.com/88d5bDnZbo — Bhopal Municipal Corporation (@BMCBhopal) September 5, 2026

Upper Lake Reaches Full Tank Level

Earlier, on Friday, a gate of Bhadbhada Dam was opened on Krishna Janmashtami after continuous rainfall pushed the Upper Lake to its Full Tank Level (FTL) of 1,666.8 feet. Around 20 mm of rainfall was recorded till Friday evening. Gate No. 6 was opened at around 6 pm.

Gates of Bhadbhada Dam open as the Upper Lake reaches full capacity. The administration has issued an alert for low-lying areas..#BhadbhadaDam #Bhopal #dam #Upperlake pic.twitter.com/il27MnSaiy — anchor aditi (@aditiiiii8666) September 5, 2026

This was reportedly only the fourth time in 23 years that the Bhadbhada gates were opened in September. The gates had earlier been opened in September in 2003, 2023 and 2025.

The Meteorological Department has warned of more heavy rain in Madhya Pradesh.

Continuous Rainfall In Bhopal

The development comes amid continuous rainfall in Bhopal since Thursday night. Several parts of the city have reported waterlogging, while rainwater has affected roads and low-lying areas.

In some places, portions of roads have also started breaking due to the continuous rain and water flow.