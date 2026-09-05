Portion Of Ground Outside Multi-Storey Residential Building Caves In Amid Heavy Rain In Bhopal; Parked Cars Sink | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A major safety scare was reported at residential Danish Kunj area in Kolar, after a portion of the ground outside the eight-storey Amraveli residential complex reportedly caved in following heavy rainfall on Saturday.

Several vehicles parked near the site became trapped after the earth gave way. Rescue teams later used a crane to pull the vehicles out.

The collapsed stretch is reportedly just 5–10 feet from the Amraveli building, raising concerns about the stability of its foundation and nearby structures.

Watch VIDEO below :

#WATCH | #Bhopal: Portion Of Ground Outside Residential Building In Danish Kunj Caves In Amid Heavy Rains; Parked Cars Sink#MPRains #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/V5a2INZ6xU — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 5, 2026

Residents have expressed concern that further soil erosion or a rise in the water level of the Kaliyasot River could worsen the situation.

The incident has also raised questions about construction in the Kaliyasot catchment area. Locals allege that a boundary wall has been constructed close to the river, which may be restricting its natural flow. The area has previously faced environmental concerns and restrictions related to construction near the river and its catchment.

With the monsoon still active, residents fear that continued rainfall could lead to further soil erosion and damage to nearby properties.

Police and administrative officials were present at the spot, while rescue operations were carried out late at night.

Heavy Rains Lash Parts Of MP; Roads Flooded

Madhya Pradesh has been witnessing continuous rainfall since Thursday night, affecting normal life across several parts of the state. Many areas have reported waterlogging, while several bridges and walls have collapsed due to the heavy rain.

Roads have been flooded and traffic has been affected in many places, leaving people struggling to travel. Authorities are monitoring the situation and advising residents to remain cautious.