Risky Move! Locals Charge ₹50 To Help Commuters Cross Overflowing Urmil River Amid Heavy Rain In MP's Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): As heavy rain continues in Madhya Pradesh, some people in Chhatarpur are reportedly charging commuters ₹50 to help them cross the overflowing Urmil River on Deri Road. The river is in spate, with water flowing over the bridge, but people are still taking the risk of crossing the stretch.

According to the information, people at the spot are taking advantage of the situation and asking commuters to pay ₹50 to help them cross the river.

With water flowing strongly over the bridge, the stretch has become dangerous for both pedestrians and two-wheeler riders.

Despite the risk, several people are seen trying to cross the flooded bridge. Some are walking through the water, while others are attempting to take their two-wheelers across. Those helping people cross are reportedly taking money from them for the service.

The situation is risky as the strong current can make it difficult for a person to maintain balance.

A person walking through the water could also be swept away if the flow suddenly increases. For two-wheeler riders, losing control of the vehicle on the water-covered bridge could also lead to an accident.

Water-Level Rises

The incident comes amid continuous rain in Chhatarpur district. Due to the rainfall, the water levels in rivers, drains, canals, dams and ponds have increased. Several roads and bridges in the district have also been affected by the rising water levels, making movement difficult in some areas.

Local residents have raised concerns over people being allowed to cross the flooded stretch.

The administration and police have appealed to people not to take risks while crossing flooded roads, bridges, rivers or drains.