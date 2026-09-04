Students Dry Books In Sun After Rainwater Enters Classroom In MP's Dhar | VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing a large number of school books being dried outside a government primary school in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar. The incident is from Surajpura village and the video has gone viral on social media on Thursday.

The video shows hundreds of books placed on the ground in the open. Children can be seen picking up the books and turning the pages from time to time to help them dry in the sunlight.

Watch the VIDEO below :

According to officials, the books were kept in a kitchen room inside the school. Rainwater entered the room through a damaged and leaking tin roof, leaving the books soaked during rainfall last month.

The school has around 50 students studying in Classes 1 to 5. After the video surfaced, the education department sent an inspection team to the school to check the situation.

The team found that the books shown in the video were old textbooks that had been collected from students after they moved to the next class. Officials said the damaged books were not being used by the students at present.

Students Look After The Books

School staff told officials that the children were not asked to look after the books. They allegedly picked them up on their own during lunch after seeing them being dried outside.

Following the incident, the district education department issued a show-cause notice to the school authorities and ordered an inquiry into the condition of the school building.

District Project Coordinator Abhishek Yadav said the Block Resource Coordinator (BRC) had been asked to investigate the matter and submit a detailed report.

The inquiry was conducted by Tirla block BRC Mukesh Saxena on Wednesday. He said the school's explanation has been recorded and the report will be sent to the district authorities.