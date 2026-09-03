20-Year-Old Cleans Polluted Ajnar River Himself In MP's Biaora; Before-After Pics Go Viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Viral pictures circulating on social media show a 20-year-old man cleaning the badly polluted Ajnar River in Madhya Pradesh after seeing plastic and waste piled up in and around the water. He took it upon himself to clean the river, removing plastic bottles, discarded waste and other rubbish.

Surendra Singh Choudhry, who is known as Bittu Tabahi on social media, has been visiting the river with basic cleaning supplies and removing plastic, bottles and other waste from the water.

He also cleans the areas around the river that are filled with garbage.

What makes his effort stand out is that he did it alone and is not part of any government or official cleanliness drive. Choudhry is also spending his own money to buy the supplies needed for the work.

He recently shared before-and-after pictures of the river on Instagram. The pictures show the difference made by his efforts and have drawn attention from social media users.

His work has also raised questions about why a young person has had to step in to clean a public water body. Several users questioned the role of local authorities and the need for better waste management and regular cleaning of public spaces.

One social media user called the situation “a matter of shame for our municipality,” reflecting the anger over the condition of the river.

Gains Attention Across Social Media

The young man’s efforts have now gained attention across social media, with people sharing his pictures and videos and praising him for taking the initiative to clean the river on his own.

At the same time, many users are questioning why a 20-year-old had to step in to clean a public river and are asking the government and local authorities to take responsibility for keeping it clean.