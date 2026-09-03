Bhopal Sealing Row Reaches Delhi: Top MP Officials To Meet Solicitor General Ahead Of Supreme Court Hearing | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the Supreme Court’s strict stance and the possibility of contempt action against the state government, senior Madhya Pradesh officials have headed to Delhi to decide the next course of action on Bhopal’s ongoing sealing drive.

BMC Commissioner Sanskriti Jain and Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Administration) Sanjay Dubey left Bhopal on Wednesday and are expected to meet Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta on Thursday.

The meeting is likely to focus on the original files and documents to be placed before the Supreme Court in compliance with its directions.

The officials are also expected to discuss seeking legal relief or additional time to carry out the sealing exercise. The BMC has to submit its Action Taken Report (ATR) by Sep 12, ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on Sep 15.

Sources said the government wants to clearly present its compliance position before the court, which has already expressed displeasure over delays in implementing its directions.

Drive Slows After Trader Protests

The sealing action, which intensified over the past two days, slowed considerably on Wednesday following strong opposition from traders.

Sources said the government has informally asked the corporation to slow down the exercise, although no written order has been issued. This has left the BMC in a difficult position.

Continuing the drive could intensify opposition from traders, while stopping it without a formal order could create difficulties in the compliance report to the Supreme Court.

Over 8,200 Properties Could Take Two-And-A-Half Years

The city has around 62,000 properties paying commercial tax, while officials estimate that more than 8,200 establishments could eventually face action under the ongoing exercise.

At the present pace, completing the process could take around two-and-a-half years. The BMC is therefore exploring whether additional time or other legal arrangements can be sought before the Supreme Court.

BMC Keeps Action Low-Key

Meanwhile, the corporation appears keen to continue enforcement while avoiding publicity around individual actions.

Officials declined to share details of Wednesday’s sealing operations, and even the BMC’s public relations department was reportedly not briefed.

Sources said the BMC fears that extensive publicity could create panic among traders and trigger crowd gatherings or confrontations during enforcement operations.