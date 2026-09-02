 Traders Stage Symbolic Funeral In Bhopal’s Kolar To Protest Shop Sealing Drive | VIDEO
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Traders Stage Symbolic Funeral In Bhopal’s Kolar To Protest Shop Sealing Drive | VIDEO

Traders in Bhopal’s Kolar staged a symbolic funeral on Wednesday to protest the sealing of shops and commercial establishments in residential areas. The protest came a day after a businessman carried a bowl and asked people for food, saying traders had been pushed onto the streets. The sealing drive has also affected students and residents who depend on local shops and libraries.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Wednesday, September 02, 2026, 06:52 PM IST
Traders Stage Symbolic Funeral In Bhopal’s Kolar To Protest Shop Sealing Drive | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Traders staged an unusual protest in Bhopal’s Kolar area, by performing a symbolic funeral on Wednesday against the sealing of shops and commercial establishments in residential areas.

In the video, people can be seen creating a funeral scene and performing the last rites as a mark of protest against the sealing action.

Watch the VIDEO below :

The protest comes after the Bhopal Municipal Corporation launched a drive against commercial activities being run from residential areas. Corporation teams, accompanied by police personnel, reached several locations and sealed shops and other commercial establishments.

Areas including Gautam Nagar and Rachna Nagar were among those affected. Rachna Nagar, known as a student hub, has several shops, cafes and libraries used regularly by students.

The sealing drive has also raised concerns among students and local residents, who say they depend on these establishments for daily needs. Students have particularly objected to libraries being sealed, saying they now have fewer places to study.

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The protest is the latest expression of traders’ anger over the ongoing sealing action.

Businessman carry bowl in hand

A day earlier, on Tuesday, a businessman staged an unusual protest against the sealing drive by carrying a bowl in his hand and asking people for food. He said the action had pushed traders onto the streets and repeatedly appealed to passersby for food, saying, “Baba, roti de de baba” and “Didi, ek roti de de.”

Read full story below :

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