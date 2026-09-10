BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi, Xi Jinping To Hold Bilateral Meet On Day 1 On Saturday

PM Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping | X

New Delhi: India-China ties are set for a significant diplomatic moment as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to hold a bilateral meeting in New Delhi on Saturday on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit 2026. China’s Foreign Ministry is expected to formally announce the meeting soon.

The meeting assumes significance as Xi is set to visit India after nearly seven years. The visit comes as New Delhi and Beijing seek to improve bilateral ties following years of strain triggered by tensions along the India-China border.

PM Modi and Xi last shared the stage at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, where they shook hands but did not hold a formal bilateral meeting.

Besides his bilateral talks with Xi, PM Modi is also scheduled to meet Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the summit.

PM Modi is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Putin on Friday, September 11, ahead of the two-day BRICS Summit.

India to host BRICS Summit

India is set to host the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13 at Bharat Mandapam. New Delhi is chairing BRICS in 2026 under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”. India assumed the BRICS presidency on January 1 this year, becoming the grouping’s chair for the fourth time.

Key issues on agenda

The expanded grouping currently has 11 full members, with the upcoming summit expected to focus on key issues including trade, finance, technology, energy security and reforms in global governance.