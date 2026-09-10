World Suicide Prevention Day: Why Seeking Help Is A Sign Of Strength, Not Failure

World Suicide Prevention Day: Young Adults Face Unprecedented Pressure to 'Have It All' | File

Observed globally every year on September 10, World Suicide Prevention Day serves as a critical occasion to reflect on the complex mental health challenges facing individuals today, particularly young adults.

As Dr Hamza Hussain, Department Head of Mental Health at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune, notes, "Today's lifestyle is very challenging. Adverse changes driven by AI, social media pressure, economic instability and career and academic pressure, as well as general societal expectations, can cause a sense of pressure to be present at all times, especially for youth."

However, Dr Hussain warned against immediate conclusions.

"But, suicide does not usually stem from one issue. It is usually associated with a complex interaction of emotional distress, mental health difficulties, life circumstances and a person's ability to cope with those circumstances at a particular point in time," he said.

Statistically, suicide deaths among individuals aged 18 to 45 make up 65.6 per cent of all suicide deaths. High expectations across multiple areas of life often outstrip an individual's coping capacity, resulting in chronic stress, burnout, and emotional exhaustion.

Illusion of having it all and unrealistic expectations

The pervasive societal expectation to simultaneously maintain an exemplary personal, professional and financial life can severely erode mental well-being.

Dr Hussain highlights that "It can be overwhelming to feel the need to "have it all" especially for young adults aiming for a professional, financial and personal life. It's often hoped that a successful career, maintaining relationships, financial stability and looking happy and successful all within a certain period of time."

When these expectations continually exceed practical abilities, individuals frequently process the gap as personal failure.

Clinical psychologist Mehezabin Dordi at the Department of Rehabilitation & Sports Medicine, HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai elaborates that "The expectation that one should simultaneously have a successful career, financial stability, fulfilling relationships, good health and a socially desirable lifestyle can create a persistent sense of 'I am not doing enough.' When these expectations become rigid or unrealistic, they can contribute to chronic stress, anxiety, low self-worth and depressive symptoms."

Dr Dordi further emphasises that "In clinical practice, I often see that the problem is not ambition itself, but the belief that achievement determines personal worth. Repeated setbacks, such as unemployment, financial difficulties, relationship breakdowns or career disappointments, may then be experienced not simply as difficult circumstances, but as evidence of personal failure."

Role of social comparison in amplifying pressure

Comparing personal struggles against carefully curated online personas creates unattainable standards and deepens psychological distress.

Addressing this dynamic, Dr Hamza explains, "Comparisons are practically a way of life these days. Often people do not see the hardships that have led to other people's success in their careers, relationships, lives, travel, finances, etc. when viewing carefully sanitised versions of their lives."

He urges that "Young adults should remember that social media is a representation of certain moments of someone's life, and not the whole thing. When we compare our struggles with the carefully presented highlights of another person, this can put unnecessary emotional pressure on us."

Concurring with this view, Dr Dordi says, "Social comparison is a normal human process, but constant exposure to carefully curated versions of other people's lives can distort our perception of what is normal or achievable."

However, she cautions against attributing suicidal behaviour to social media alone, saying that "Mental-health difficulties and suicidal behaviour arise through a complex interaction of psychological, social, biological and environmental factors."

Recognising warning signs and responding to distress

Identifying early behavioural and verbal indicators of severe emotional distress is paramount to preventing self-harm and ensuring timely professional care.

Dr. Hussain outlines critical warning signs, stating that "Some of the warning signs include a person being persistently irritable, anxious, withdrawn from family and friends, changes in sleep and appetite, inability to focus attention and loss of interest in activities that were once pleasing or always feeling overwhelmed or inadequate."

He stresses that "Other warning signs are the frequent expression of hopelessness, feeling like a burden or stating that there is no point in life or discussing death or suicide. These statements should never be disregarded as some form of attention-seeking behaviour or a ‘phase'."

Helping young adults with coping strategies

Dr Hussain advises that "The first step is to realise that seeking help is not a weakness but a strength. Young adults should take problems that seem overwhelming and break them down into smaller steps to be more manageable."

To build emotional resilience, he suggests establishing daily routines focused on sleep, exercise and balanced nutrition, setting firm boundaries on social media use, and keeping communication channels open with trusted friends, family or professionals.

Dr Dordi emphasises the underlying nature of psychological pain, observing, "Suicide is rarely about wanting to die in isolation. It is often associated with an overwhelming desire to escape psychological pain that feels unbearable or inescapable. Importantly, most people experiencing severe distress do not die by suicide, and suicide is preventable."

Fostering a compassionate society

Creating a lasting impact requires transitioning from individual coping mechanisms to collective societal support.

On #WorldSuicidePreventionDay, we reaffirm our collective commitment to preventing suicide and strengthening access to timely mental health support.



The theme, “Changing the Narrative on Suicide,” underscores the importance of informed conversations, compassion and a supportive… pic.twitter.com/omblQeEQnf — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 10, 2026

Emphasising this on World Suicide Prevention Day today, Union Health Minister JP Nadda called for greater empathy and open dialogue to combat stigma, sharing that "World Suicide Prevention Day reminds us of the importance of compassion and care for people who may be silently struggling. By listening without judgment and creating open spaces, we can bring hope to those in pain."