Pakistan U-19 Cricket Team Reportedly Mistaken For Asylum Seekers As Anti-Immigration Protesters Gather Outside Hotel In Portsmouth

Pakistan U-19 Cricket Team Reportedly Mistaken For Asylum Seekers | iamAhmadhaseeb/X

Pakistan’s Under-19 cricket team was caught in an unusual situation in Portsmouth, England, after a group of anti-immigration protesters reportedly mistook the young cricketers for asylum seekers staying at their hotel. The incident took place amid heightened tensions in the city over recent demonstrations against migrants.

Protesters gathered outside the Marriott hotel after reports circulated that a large group of foreign men had arrived there. The presence of a coach from a company also used to transport asylum seekers reportedly added to the confusion, with protesters believing the hotel was accommodating migrants.

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Pakistan U-19 Cricket Team Reportedly Mistaken For Asylum Seekers

The misunderstanding was cleared up after George Madgwick, a Reform councillor whose ward includes the hotel, arrived at the scene. He spoke with hotel officials and the Pakistan team's coach, who confirmed that the group staying at the property was the visiting Pakistan Under-19 cricket team. Madgwick then informed the protesters that they had mistaken the cricketers for asylum seekers.

The protesters reportedly accepted the clarification and dispersed within minutes. There was no reported confrontation between the protesters and the Pakistan players. Madgwick described the episode as a “massively unfortunate incident”, while acknowledging that the situation reflected the heightened tensions surrounding immigration in Portsmouth.

The incident has since drawn attention to the unusual circumstances surrounding the Pakistan U-19 team’s stay in Portsmouth. Despite the initial confusion, the situation was resolved without any reported confrontation, allowing the young cricketers to continue their tour and focus on their upcoming fixtures in England.