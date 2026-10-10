FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: '7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Panama, Abhijeet Dipke Detained'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Panama, Triggers Tsunami Threat Across 9 Countries As US Embassy Warns Of Damaging Aftershocks | Video

The US Embassy urged people to avoid damaged buildings and move to higher ground. (Read more...)

VIDEO | Panama: A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Panama, shaking buildings in the capital and prompting evacuations.For use only in India(Source: AP/PTI)(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/wx1b1YEkGu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 10, 2026

2. All 22 Indian Seafarers Safe After Drone Attack On Panama-Flagged Crude Oil Tanker At Sharjah Anchorage

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal confirmed that all 22 Indian seafarers aboard Panama-flagged crude oil tanker MT GEM NO. 2 were safe after a drone attack at Sharjah Anchorage on October 9. (Read more...)

⚠️ IMPORTANT UPDATE ⚠️On Oct 9, Panama-flagged crude oil tanker MT GEM NO. 2, carrying a crew of 22 Indian nationals, was subjected to a drone attack at Sharjah Anchorage. I am relieved to share that all 22 of our Indian seafarers onboard are reported to be completely safe. We are continuously monitoring the situation and in contact with the ship management company to ensure security and wellbeing of our seafarers. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) October 9, 2026

3. Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das & Ashutosh Ranka Detained On Flight At IGI Airport Ahead Of CJP Jantar Mantar Delhi Protest - VIDEO Shows Moments Of Detention

A video shows police approaching Dipke aboard an aircraft. The circumstances of the alleged detention remain independently unverified. (Read more...)

4. The Man Who Brought Assam Closer To Mumbai: Devasish Sharma’s Legacy Of Cancer Care, Compassion And Community Service

Former IAS officer and BJP candidate Devasish Sharma transformed Assam Bhawan in Navi Mumbai into a support centre for cancer patients visiting Tata Memorial Hospital. (Read more...)

Nagaon MP Devashis Sharma | Facebook

5. Mumbai Local Train Update: Central, Harbour Lines To Face Mega Block Tomorrow, Night Block On WR; Several Services Cancelled - Check Details

Mumbai local train services will face Sunday mega blocks, with Central Railway restricting Matunga–Mulund slow lines from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm and Harbour services between CSMT and Chunabhatti/Bandra from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm. (Read more...)

Mumbai Local Train Update: Central, Harbour Lines To Face Mega Block Tomorrow; Several Services Cancelled - Check Details |

6. World Mental Health Day 2026: From Deepika Padukone To PM Narendra Modi, Quotes By Celebrities To Share On This Day

World Mental Health Day is observed every year on October 10 to raise awareness about mental health, challenge social stigma and encourage people to seek support when they need it. (Read more...)

World Mental Health Day 2026 |

7. '250? Cool': Shai Hope Takes A Dig At Shubman Gill After West Indies' Historic Chase Against Team India In Ranchi

Shai Hope appeared to respond to Shubman Gill’s viral “406? Cool” Instagram caption with “250? Cool” after West Indies defeated India by six wickets in the second T20I. (Read more...)

8. India's Forex Reserves Shrink $13 Billion To $734.6 Billion In Fourth Straight Weekly Decline

India's foreign exchange reserves declined $12.95 billion to $734.6 billion in the week ended Oct 2, marking their fourth consecutive weekly fall. RBI dollar sales, rising crude prices and valuation losses contributed to the decline. (Read more...)

9. Mahalaya Amavasya 2026: Why Is Water Offered From The Thumb Side During Pitru Paksha? Know Its Religious Significance

According to astrological belief, the mount at the base of the index finger is associated with Jupiter (it represents wisdom, intellect, and salvation), while the thumb represents the sense of self and soul. (Read more...)

Today Sarva Pitru Amavasya (the final and most important day of Pitru Paksha) and Shani Amavasya making it a rare and powerful day for both ancestor rituals (tarpan) and Saturn (Shani Dev) remedies.Recommended Remedies & Rituals•Lord Shani Worship: Light a mustard oil or sesame oil (sarson ka tel) diya before a Shani Dev idol or under a Peepal tree.• Offerings: Offer black sesame seeds (kala til), urad dal, and blue flowers.• Mantra Chanting: Chant the mantra "Om Sham Shanaishcharaya Namah" 108 times using a Rudraksha mala, or the Shani Beej Mantra (ॐ प्रां प्रीं प्रौं सः शनैश्चराय नमः).• Ancestor Worship (Pitru Tarpan): Offer water mixed with black sesame seeds with gratitude to honor your ancestors (Pitrus).• Charity: Donate black clothes, food, or iron utensils to those in need.• Worship Lord Hanuman: Recite the Hanuman Chalisa or Bajrang Baan to pacify Saturn's malefic effects. — Priyamvada S 🇮🇳🚩 (@Priyamvada227s) October 10, 2026

10. Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer Continues To Perform Well, Earns ₹14.50 Crore On Its Second Friday

With Udta Teer postponed to October 23, no new Hindi film released on Friday. Meanwhile, Drishyam's worldwide gross reached Rs. 407 crore, including Rs. 95 crore from overseas markets. (Read more...)