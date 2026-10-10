7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Panama, Triggers Tsunami Threat Across 9 Countries As US Embassy Warns Of Damaging Aftershocks | Video | X

Panama City: An earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck off Panama on Friday night. The US Embassy in Panama warned of possible aftershocks and potential tsunami threats across nine countries in Central and South America.

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In a post shared on X, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said the earthquake occurred at 11:26 pm IST on October 9 at a depth of 10 kilometres.

According to the details shared, the epicentre was located 206 kilometres southwest of Panama City, Panama.

US Embassy warns of aftershocks

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Panama said a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck in La Pitaloza, Panama, at 12:56 local time on October 9, with the location approximately 14 kilometres southwest of Pitaloza Arriba.

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The embassy warned that aftershocks capable of causing damage may occur. It also said the US Tsunami Warning System had issued potential tsunami threats for Costa Rica, El Salvador, Peru, Mexico, Guatemala, Panama, Nicaragua, Colombia and Ecuador.

Coastal areas face potential tsunami threats

“Strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges may occur along the shore,” the embassy said, advising US citizens in the affected areas to stay away from damaged structures and monitor local emergency broadcasts and official guidance for updates.

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The embassy urged people to avoid damaged areas and refrain from entering damaged buildings. It also advised those near the coast to move to higher ground and follow instructions issued by local authorities.

Warning over possible power outages

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It further warned people to be prepared for possible power and communication outages.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)