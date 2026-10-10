Mumbai Local Train Update: Central, Harbour Lines To Face Mega Block Tomorrow, Night Block On WR; Several Services Cancelled - Check Details

Mumbai Local Train Update: Central, Harbour Lines To Face Mega Block Tomorrow; Several Services Cancelled - Check Details |

Mumbai: Mumbai commuters are likely to face disruptions on Sunday as Central Railway will operate mega blocks on the Matunga–Mulund and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)–Chunabhatti/Bandra sections.

Western Railway will also undertake a block on the Mahim–Mumbai Central section after midnight on Saturday, affecting late-night and early-morning local services. However, no daytime block has been scheduled on the Western Railway network on Sunday.

Central Railway Block

On the Central Railway’s main line, a block will be operated on the up and down slow lines between Matunga and Mulund from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm. During the block, slow-line services in both directions will be diverted to the fast lines. As a result, some local trains will be cancelled, while others are expected to run 20 to 25 minutes behind schedule.

Harbour Line Block

On the Harbour Line, a block will be operated between CSMT and Chunabhatti/Bandra on the up and down lines from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm. During this period, local services between CSMT and Vashi, Belapur and Panvel, as well as between CSMT and Bandra and Goregaon, will remain cancelled in both directions.

Special local services will operate between Panvel and Kurla to provide relief to passengers. Train services on the Trans-Harbour Line and the Belapur–Uran route will remain available during the block.

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Western Railway Block After Midnight

Western Railway will undertake a block on the up and down fast lines between Mahim and Mumbai Central from 12.50 am on Sunday to 4.25 am. During the block, fast-line local services will be diverted to the corresponding slow lines. Some late-night services will be cancelled, while others may run behind schedule. No daytime block is scheduled on Western Railway on Sunday.

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