'250? Cool': Shai Hope Takes A Dig At Shubman Gill After West Indies' Historic Chase Against Team India In Ranchi

Shai Hope Takes A Dig At Shubman Gill After West Indies' Historic Chase | Shai Hope/Shubman Gill/Instagram

West Indies captain Shai Hope delivered a cheeky response to Shubman Gill on social media after guiding his team to a stunning six-wicket victory over India in the second T20I in Ranchi on Friday, October 9. Following a record-breaking run chase, Hope appeared to turn the tables on Gill by borrowing the Indian batter’s understated Instagram caption and giving it a Caribbean twist.

The exchange began after India’s remarkable victory in the second ODI against West Indies, when Gill produced a magnificent unbeaten 223 off 133 deliveries. India chased down a daunting target of 406, reaching 406/2 in just 43.3 overs to secure an eight-wicket win. Following his match-winning performance, Gill shared photographs from the game on Instagram with the caption, “406? Cool.” The two-word post quickly caught attention for its relaxed response to an extraordinary achievement.

Shai Hope Takes A Dig At Shubman Gill After West Indies' Historic Chase

Hope found the perfect opportunity to respond after West Indies pulled off an equally memorable batting performance in the second T20I. Chasing a massive target of 250, the Caribbean side reached 252/4 in just 18.3 overs to register a six-wicket victory, with nine balls to spare. Soon after the win, Hope shared a post on Instagram with the caption, “250? Cool,” mirroring Gill’s earlier words and adding another talking point to the ongoing India-West Indies contest.

The West Indies skipper backed up his social media response with a sensational unbeaten 102 off just 45 balls. His innings featured six fours and nine sixes, with Hope maintaining a strike rate of 226.67. He received outstanding support from Sherfane Rutherford, who smashed 84 off 37 deliveries, including seven fours and seven sixes. The duo stitched together a crucial 120-run partnership for the fourth wicket after India had reduced West Indies to 58/3, turning the contest decisively in the visitors’ favour.

Earlier, India posted an imposing 249/5 in their 20 overs, powered by Sanju Samson’s blistering 82 off 41 balls. Ishan Kishan contributed 43 off 22 deliveries, while Shreyas Iyer scored 40 and Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 44 off just 18 balls. However, Roston Chase’s impressive figures of 3/24 helped prevent India from pushing their total even higher. Despite Mayank Yadav’s early breakthroughs, Hope and Rutherford led West Indies to one of the most memorable victories in their T20I history.

The result levelled the five-match T20I series at 1-1, setting up an intriguing contest ahead of the third match scheduled for October 11. While Gill’s “406? Cool” caption followed India’s successful chase in the ODI series, Hope’s “250? Cool” post came after West Indies answered with a historic run chase of their own. With both captains making their statements through performances on the field and brief captions off it, the playful social media exchange has added another layer of intrigue to the rivalry.