World Mental Health Day 2026: From Deepika Padukone To PM Narendra Modi, Quotes By Celebrities To Share On This Day |

World Mental Health Day is observed every year on October 10 to raise awareness about mental health, challenge social stigma and encourage people to seek support when they need it. The day serves as a reminder that mental well-being is just as important as physical health and that no one should have to navigate emotional struggles alone.

Several Indian celebrities have spoken openly about mental health, sharing their personal experiences and encouraging others to prioritise self-care, seek professional help and lean on their loved ones. From Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan to Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra, here are some powerful quotes to share on World Mental Health Day 2026.

Deepika Padukone: “It's okay not to be okay as long as you're not giving up.”

Hrithik Roshan: “I wouldn’t be here making each day count, being productive, being kind (to myself too), being at peace, taking on challenges, getting better at work, at life, at living, if it wasn’t for the years I have put into therapy.”

Karan Johar: “Don't keep it to yourself... acknowledge your situation, address it by communicating with immediate family and loved ones, and then seek appropriate medical assistance.”

MS Dhoni: “There is still a big issue of accepting that there is some weakness when it comes to the mental aspects.”

Deepika Padukone: “The more we talk about mental health, the less it will be considered a taboo.”

Anushka Sharma: “I have anxiety. And I’m treating my anxiety. I’m on medication for my anxiety. Why am I saying this? Because it’s a completely normal thing. It’s a biological problem.”

Nita Ambani: “Don't be pushed around by the fears in your mind. Be led by the dreams in your heart.”

Priyanka Chopra: “You’ve to find support, you’ve to find someone to rely on. Seek out people that actually care about you.”

PM Narendra Modi: "Today there is a lot of discussion about physical health and well-being, but another important aspect related to it is that of mental health."

Akshay Kumar: "I would advise people to talk about their problems and try and overcome it. Some people are indeed lucky that they have been able to be brave enough to face the problem."