World Mental Health Day 2026: Kubbra Sait's 3 Essential Life Learnings- FPJ Exclusive | File Pic

On World Mental Health Day, Kubbra Sait gives advice to those going through any kind of mental health issues, tells us tondifferentiate between our emotions and more.

What advice would you give to those going through any kind of mental health issues?

I think the first thing I would say is that you are not alone. It is important to express yourself, reach out to people, and seek professional help when needed. Sometimes, we get so caught up in our thoughts and emotions that it becomes difficult to understand what we are going through. For me, the curiosity to understand myself better started with trying to figure out why I would go through cycles of feeling extremely lost and sad. I knew I had a passion, a future, and a destination I wanted to reach, but somehow, the path wasn't forming. That led me on a journey of self-discovery, and having a mental health therapist regularly has helped me immensely.

I would also encourage people to educate themselves about mental health without being too quick to label their emotions. Maybe you're having a bad day, or perhaps you're tired and need rest. Give yourself the space to understand what you're feeling and find healthier ways to navigate it. I wish everyone going through their own mental health journey the very best. Remember, you are not alone, and don't be afraid to reach out for help.

What is missing currently as far as mental health awareness is concerned?

I think we have come a long way, and I'm grateful that conversations around mental health have become more open. Growing up, I didn't come from a background or generation where I could easily identify depression or understand what I was experiencing. I remember being in the fourth grade, around eight or nine years old, when I didn't want to interact with anyone and just wanted to curl up and sleep. Looking back, I realise I may have experienced depression at different points in my life without knowing it. I've also seen family members and close friends go through incredibly difficult phases.

Today, depression is more recognisable, but we still need to distinguish between sadness, grief, despair, and depression rather than treating them all as the same. I believe awareness must go beyond conversations. We need to educate ourselves about how to support people who are struggling and respond when someone is in crisis. Having seen people close to me struggle with suicidal thoughts and deep depression, I reached out to a suicide prevention programme to understand how I could better support them. The more we educate ourselves, the better equipped we become to help others.

Anything else you would like to add?

I'm grateful that the world has changed and that we can have these conversations more openly today. The more we talk about mental health, the more we understand the importance of empathy and compassion. My message to anyone going through a difficult time is to give yourself space to understand your feelings, reach out to people you trust, and seek professional help when needed. You don't have to figure everything out on your own.

I truly believe this world doesn't need any more strangers; it needs more unity and more conversations. Sometimes, simply reaching out, listening to someone, or making them feel heard can make a difference. So, please express yourself, connect with people, and remember that you don't have to go through everything alone.