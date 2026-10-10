Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer Continues To Perform Well, Earns ₹14.50 Crore On Its Second Friday

Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection | YouTube

On Friday, October 9, 2026, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Udta Teer was supposed to hit the big screens. But the film has been postponed to October 23, 2026, so there was no Hindi movie which hit the big screens on Friday. As expected, Drishyam The Conclusion continued to perform well, and on its eighth day, with its net collection, the third instalment of the Hindi Drishyam crossed the Rs. 250 crore mark at the domestic box office.

According to Sacnilk, the movie, on its second Friday, earned Rs. 14.50 crore net, taking the total to Rs. 260 crore net in India. Meanwhile, the domestic gross collection is Rs. 312 crore.

Drishyam The Conclusion Worldwide Box Office Collection

On its second Friday, internationally, the Ajay Devgn-starrer earned Rs. 6 crore, taking its overseas gross collection to Rs. 95 crore. So, the worldwide gross collection stands at Rs. 407 crore.

Drishyam The Conclusion Budget

Drishyam The Conclusion was reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 110 crore. So, it is already a blockbuster at the box office. By the end of its second weekend, we can expect the movie to cross the Rs. 300 crore mark net at the box office in India.

Drishyam The Conclusion Review

Drishyam The Conclusion mostly received positive reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "The movie stays true to its name, showing only what you need to see at that point, and revealing the rest later. Check it out to see a few more ways on how to trick the system, when it's stacked against you."

New Releases Next Week

Drishyam The Conclusion has a clear window of one more week, as next Friday, October 16, 2026, many films are slated to hit the big screens. Movies like Jailer (Hindi), Nayyi Navelli, Prahaar, and Ranabaali (Hindi) will be released next Friday.