Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Day 5: Ajay Devgn's Film Crosses ₹216 Crore In India Despite 9.5% Drop On Tuesday

Drishyam: The Conclusion Box Office Day 5 | Photo via YouTube

Drishyam: The Conclusion , starring Ajay Devgn, continued its strong run at the box office on its fifth day. The thriller collected Rs 19.00 crore net in India on Tuesday, October 6, according to industry data tracking website Sacnilk. The film witnessed a 9.5 per cent drop compared to its Monday collection of Rs 21.00 crore.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 216.50 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 259.80 crore. The film recorded these collections across 16,075 shows on Day 5.

The film has also maintained a strong hold in overseas markets. Drishyam: The Conclusion earned Rs 9.50 crore overseas on Tuesday, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 81.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 341.30 crore.

Drishyam: The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day-Wise

The film opened with an impressive Rs 62 crore on October 2, followed by Rs 53.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 61 crore on Sunday. It then saw a drop on its first Monday, collecting Rs 21 crore. On Tuesday, the film earned Rs 19 crore.

Day 1 – Friday: Rs 62 crore

Day 2 – Saturday: Rs 53.50 crore

Day 3 – Sunday: Rs 61 crore

Day 4 – Monday: Rs 21 crore

Day 5 – Tuesday: Rs 19 crore

The makers have not officially revealed the film's budget. However, reports suggest that Drishyam: The Conclusion has been made at an estimated production cost of around Rs 110 crore.

Released on October 2, Drishyam: The Conclusion has managed to sustain audience interest after a strong opening weekend. Despite the drop on Day 5, the film's overall box-office performance remains solid, with its worldwide gross now crossing Rs 341 crore.

Drishyam: The Conclusion Review

Drishyam: The Conclusion has received largely positive reactions from critics and audiences. The Free Press Journal reviewer rated the film 3 stars and wrote, "The movie stays true to its name, showing only what you need to see at that point, and revealing the rest later. Check it out to see a few more ways on how to trick the system, when it's stacked against you."

Directed by Abhishek Pathak as the concluding chapter of the thriller franchise, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav. Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj also feature in key new roles.