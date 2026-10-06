Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn's Film Crosses ₹200 Crore India Gross Despite 65 Percent Dip On First Monday

Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 4 | Photo Via YouTube

Drishyam: The Conclusion starring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav, has continued its strong run at the box office despite witnessing a significant drop on its first Monday. The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj in key new roles. Released on October 2, the thriller has received positive reactions on social media and maintained strong audience interest throughout its opening weekend.

Drishyam: The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 4

However, after a powerful weekend, Drishyam: The Conclusion recorded its first major dip on Day 4. According to Sacnilk, the film collected an estimated Rs 21 crore net in India on Day 4 from 16,274 shows, registering a 65.6% drop from its previous day's Rs 61 crore net collection.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached approximately Rs 197.50 crore, while its India gross collection stands at around Rs 237 crore. The film has already crossed the Rs 200-crore mark in India gross. Overseas, it added another Rs 5 crore on Day 4, taking its overseas gross to approximately Rs 66 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached around Rs 303 crore

Drishyam: The Conclusion Budget

While the makers have not officially announced the film's budget, reports suggest that Drishyam: The Conclusion has been made at a production cost of approximately Rs 110 crore.

From a budget perspective, Day 4's collection can still be considered good, even though the 65.6% drop is significant. The Monday drop is therefore less concerning when viewed against the film's overall performance. If it maintains a healthy run during the weekdays, Drishyam: The Conclusion could emerge as a major box-office success.

Drishyam: The Conclusion Review

Drishyam: The Conclusion has received mostly positive reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "The movie stays true to its name, showing only what you need to see at that point, and revealing the rest later. Check it out to see a few more ways on how to trick the system, when it's stacked against you."