Drishyam: The Conclusion Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Thrills As He Faces Off Against Ajay Devgn |

Title: Drishyam: The Conclusion

Director: Abhishek Pathak

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Saran, Prakash Raj, Rajat Kapoor

Where: In theatres

Rating: 3 stars

Although Vijay Salgaonkar and his family had outsmarted the authorities twice over, the past resurfaces and new evidence threatens his family's safety. Along with the evidence, come two new characters- SP Rajveer Singh Tomar IPS, Crime Branch (Jaideep Ahlawat) and Public Prosecutor Indrajith Shetty (Prakash Raj).

Actors Performances

Ajay is the family man, and we never know what is going on in his mind or what he is planning, as his action lies in his plans of deception. The strongest character here is Jaideep, who is a worthy replacement to Part 2's Akshaye Khanna, and his scenes are enjoyable for their suspense, and the way he carries them.

Prakash Raj adds the fun element in the way he conducts himself. Although that position is primarily handed over to Kamlesh Sawant (Inspector Laxmikant Gaitonde), who has been given most of the laugh out loud moments.

I would like to make special mention of Ramchandra Singh's (Savio), unchanging, dim eyed expression matches that of his character- playing an undertaker and one who is on the verge of saying goodbye to the world and perpetually drained of all energy.

Ishita Dutta (Anju Salgaonkar) is forever anxious, and does a great job of only giving stress to her father. While Tabu (Meera Deshmukh) and Rajat Kapoor (Mahesh Deshmukh), stick to the mostly small parts they have in the movie. Shriya Saran (Nandini Salgaonkar) also sticks to the script- follow what the husband says, and hopefully they would remain safe. Ajeet Singh's (Raghu) strongest scene is his introduction, where he is playing Chanakya in a theatre production.

Direction

One of the best scenes, as expected from the trailer, is the first face off between Ajay and Jaideep. Director Abhishek makes full use of the background score throughout, and keeps the movie predominantly tight, with enough twists so that the audience cannot guess how the police will be hoodwinked again.

FPJ Verdict

So did a class 4 dropout fool the authorities again?

The movie stays true to its name, showing only what you need to see at that point, and revealing the rest later. Check it out to see a few more ways on how to trick the system, when it's stacked against you.