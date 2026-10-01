‘Stop Using Our Religion For Your Agenda’: Divya Khossla Slams Govinda’s Rumoured Girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar Over ‘Sindoor’ On Her Forehead During Lalbaugcha Raja Visit |

Actress Divya Khossla has criticised Govinda’s rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar over a recent visit to Lalbaugcha Raja with the actor. Divya questioned Swarnkar over the appearance of sindoor in her hair parting during the religious visit and also criticised celebrities who, according to her, were supporting the duo.

Divya wrote on social media, “Whatever we do in our personal life is definitely our choice, however, at least for the sake of keeping our society clean, it’s very important ki ‘hum samaj ka daayra maintain karein.’”

Questioning Swarnkar’s appearance alongside Govinda at Lalbaugcha Raja, Divya wrote, “A certain girl goes with you to a religious place, bows in a manner that sindoor comes in her maang, clearly giving enough material to various media to cover the couple in such a manner… like really… whom are you kidding?”

Divya further questioned Swarnkar over her alleged comments about Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s personal life. She wrote, “And then goes and comments on intimate details of your personal life.” Divya then questioned whether the situation was being treated as a joke and urged Swarnkar to not bring religion into what she described as an “agenda”.

She added, “At least stop using our religion for your agenda. Do you even understand the importance of a sindoor?” Divya went on to describe sindoor as a significant symbol associated with a married Hindu woman.

Concluding her statement, Divya also expressed her disappointment with celebrities who had supported what she described as the couple’s actions, writing, “Extremely disappointing with the celebs supporting such acts.”

Divya Khossla had earlier come out in support of Sunita Ahuja amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar. She criticised the public display of Govinda and Komal’s equation and questioned Komal’s remarks about Sunita. Divya said Sunita had “given you her all”, remained loyal and raised their children, while urging that personal relationships should not be publicly displayed in a manner that causes further speculation.

The controversy surrounding Govinda and Sunita Ahuja has intensified amid ongoing speculation about their marriage and Govinda’s rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar. Sunita has made emotional remarks about her marriage, while Govinda has denied any romantic relationship with Komal, calling the speculation an attempt to damage his reputation. The controversy escalated further after Govinda and Komal were spotted together at Lalbaugcha Raja, prompting fresh questions about their equation.